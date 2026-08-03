“Grew apart”: The Block’s Sonny and Alicia reveal co-stars they no longer speak to

It’s been a year since Sonny and Alicia graced our screens on The Block, and looking back on it all now, they’d do it again in a heartbeat.

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For the Gold Coast couple, not much has changed since filming wrapped and their season aired.

They’ve just renovated their family home, which is currently on the market, and they’re keen to buy another property to flip.

Despite copping some backlash when The Block aired, Sonny’s career has only improved since then, and he tells us that he’s “never been busier” with his plumbing business.

However, he had some important advice for any Blockheads going on the program with businesses of their own.

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Sonny and Alicia cannot believe that it’s been a year since they went on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Make sure you’ve got the things in place and have those open, frank conversations with your clients, etc and they all understand,” he tells New Idea.

Alicia adds that she’s keen to watch the 2026 season through fresh eyes, and has vowed to support this year’s cast through the stressful builds and the drama.

“I hope these new contestants, if they ever need anything they know that I’m only a phone call away,” Alicia says, adding that support was very important to her and Sonny when they received backlash for their portrayal.

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Looking back on her time on the show, Alicia is happy that she stayed true to herself, even if she ruffled feathers with the other contestants, particularly last year’s winners, Britt and Taz.

“If you make a mistake and you’re wrong, apologise, but just be yourself and stand on who you are and be proud of who you are,” she advises the new cast.

Sonny and Alicia have shared an update on where they stand with Britt and Taz. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where do Sonny and Alicia stand with Britt and Taz?

When asked about where they stand with the other cast members, Sonny reveals that they no longer speak to Britt and Taz, but are still in contact with Emma and Ben, Han and Can, and Robby and Mat.

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“You’re doing well if you’re still speaking to three of them; I think we were very lucky,” Sonny shares.

“We had a good crew, and we had our ups and downs with Britt and Taz, but as it got further away from the show, we just grew apart a little bit.”

It’s certainly been the opposite with Robby and Mat, with Alicia revealing that they speak “every other day”, and their families’ lives are intertwined.

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At the time of our conversation with Sonny and Alicia, they had just come back from catching up with Robby and Mat in Adelaide.

The 2025 auction didn’t go well for everyone. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The Block’s 2025 auction

Sonny and Alicia were lucky to have taken home $120,000, but two homes did not sell at the 2025 Block auction.

The $2.99 million reserve price also meant contestants didn’t take home as much as others had in previous seasons.

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While they were ecstatic to take money home, they say they were heartbroken for the others, and understand if people might be discouraged from applying, but urge them to give it a shot.

“It cost us money to do The Block. We still had a business running; we were lucky it brought some money in, but we’ve got three kids at home,” Sonny says.

“The mortgage doesn’t stop. The food bills didn’t stop. You know, all of that cost us money to go on The Block, but I’d have paid that money to have that experience any day of the week.”

“The experience is worth more than the money you’ll ever get.”

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