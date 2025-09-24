“Pretty pathetic”: Sonny and Alicia slammed for selfish behaviour on The Block

With the stakes being higher than ever on The Block, Sonny and Alicia’s latest strategy has outraged fans.

This week, the Blockheads have had the mammoth task of submitting plans for their sheds and completing the back of their homes.

Under the pump, Han, Emma, and Britt marched over to House 4 to request support for extended hours, but Sonny and Alicia weren’t on board.

“I haven’t won a room yet. There’s one more room to win, if the four of you don’t finish, I might finally win one,” the plumber said to justify his no.

Sonny and Alicia have come under fire for their approach to The Block 2025. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Enraged, Han said they were “really rude”.

Even though Han and Can and Sonny and Alicia talked it out at dinner, fans were left divided about it all.

In one camp, people argued their decision was selfish and “below the belt”.

“Sonny and Alicia need to take a good, hard look,” one complained on Reddit.

“If the ONLY way they can win a room is to prevent their competitors from finishing a space, that is not a win. That is pretty pathetic. It did not work last week! Only one other house was finished, and they still lost!

“Stick with staying under budget and losing. You make more $ that way,” they finished, referring to the couple winning the $10,000 budget management prize week after week.

Another agreed and said they disliked Alicia’s attitude.

Alicia, in particular, has been slammed by fans. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

In recent weeks, Alicia has come under fire for saying she wouldn’t help others anymore, after claiming her rivals had shown their true colours.

Previously, Alicia and Sonny accused Britt and Taz of being “greedy”, for tagging all the logs. In retaliation, the police officers claimed they were purposefully winning the budgeting prize, in order to gain more money for their rooms.

Even though Britt and Alicia seemed to talk it through, there are still cracks in their friendship.

“Both just come across as spiteful, and they acknowledge that the only potential you have to win a room is to play these kinds of games,” another fan observed. “It does not reflect well on them. For weeks now, S&A have depended on others doing badly rather than putting effort in to do well.”

However, others thought the parents had every right to say no because it was a competition.

“They’re not preventing anyone from finishing their rooms. Follow the rules, meet the time frames. It’s not their problem that other people can’t keep up. It’s a competition,” one vented.

“Well, technically that’s the rules,” another said. “Sure, the competition is to produce the best room, but it’s also within the allotted time frame and budget. This show has continuously failed to reward the second two of these and only judges on the first.”

