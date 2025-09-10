“Greedy”: Log-gate rips these friends apart on The Block

More drama has erupted on The Block, with log-gate being the latest scandal to cause a rift between houses three and four.

Advertisement

So, what is log-gate?

Even though the contestants are working on their kitchens, they have the opportunity to claim some timber and logs for their landscaping.

The contestants were told it was first in best dressed, so Taz sprayed a house three tag on all of the logs, which left a bitter taste in Sonny’s mouth.

“Look, we’ve got to find ways in the show to get ahead. It is a competition, we need to start thinking of ourselves,” Britt said in a piece-to-camera in the episode that aired on September 10th.

Advertisement

Sonny was less than impressed with Taz’s tactic to claim all of the logs. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Saying the police officer was “greedy”, Sonny then sprayed a tag over the top of some of them.

When he was called out by Foreman Dan, Sonny said it did not matter and quipped: “I’m not fussed if Taz is happy”.

At the moment, Sonny and Alicia are also redoing their living and dining room after they received brutal feedback from the judges.

Advertisement

Determined to get back on track, they explained that they re-submitted their landscaping plans to include arbours.

While Sonny was able to claim some timber, it still rubbed him the wrong way. And it’s set to get worse.

Alicia is not happy with her “bestie” Britt. (Credit: Media Mode)

Is Britt and Alicia’s friendship over on The Block?

There’s already a rift between both teams after Alicia was left feeling left out when 2023 winner Steph arrived with her husband, Gian.

Advertisement

The teams were divided into two to renovate The Rex Cinema, where Britt, Taz, Emma, and Ben went with Steph, and the other three teams were partnered with Gian.

Britt and Steph form an instant bond and spend a lot of time together.

Britt and Steph were inseparable. (Credit: Media Mode)

Not only did Alicia feel neglected, but she also felt like her best friend had an unfair advantage.

Advertisement

“I’ve lost my BFF Britt to Steph, while they’re here on The Block, I’ve noticed they’re becoming quite friendly,” she lamented.

Her feelings then reached a breaking point when Britt went shopping without Alicia, even though she promised that they’d go together.

They’re on the rocks, but can they reconcile?

Read more about which blockheads are still friends from this season here.

Advertisement