“So unfair, second all the time”: Fans call out The Block for being rigged

Emma and Ben have consistently delivered in all of their rooms on The Block, but so far, they have not won any of the room reveals.

Advertisement

This has made some fans wonder if the competition is rigged.

So far, they have come second and third twice, and fourth once.

While Robby and Mat have won the most money and prizes ($115,000), the soon-to-be parents have only won $45,000 in prize money and have come close many times!

Currently, according to Sportsbet, Emma and Ben are tipped to come second, with $3.25 odds.

Advertisement

Emma and Ben have come close to winning every week on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Things all came to a head during the Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa challenge, when the couple from Melbourne lost to Sonny and Alicia.

While some fans were thrilled the Gold Coast couple won, others disagreed, saying Emma and Ben deserved it more.

“House 1 way much better… this is why I think the show will is going downhill,” one fan said.

Advertisement

“I think house 1 was robbed,” another added.

After the challenge, the self-described “bridesmaids”, who usually have smiles on their faces, got emotional.

Fans were outraged when Emma and Ben came second again on The Block, making them wonder if it’s rigged. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

“Maybe we just reapply for The Block next year? Just start from scratch,” Emma joked.

Advertisement

“At the end of it all, it’s a competition, and someone comes out on top, and it hasn’t been us yet, but we’ll keep trying,” Ben said tearfully.

Fans were also heartbroken and said it was “hard to watch”.

“They are such troopers, but it would certainly get to you,” one wrote. “They have been so consistently delivering lovely rooms nearly every week. I hope they get a win soon.”

“Yep, I nearly cried for them,” another added. “So unfair, second all the time.”

Advertisement