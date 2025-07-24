Is Neil Whitaker returning to The Block? Star reveals new life in poignant video

He’s the interior design expert who had graced screens as a judge on The Block since 2010 – until, in 2023, he announced he was stepping back from the show.

Neale Whitaker revealed the decision was made after his partner of 20 years, David Novak-Piper, battled some “very serious health issues”, and he was replaced by newcomer Marty Fox.

“The best news of all is that David is making a great recovery, and I’m looking forward to returning to The Block full time for the show’s 20th anniversary season in 2024,” Neale said at the time. It was a prophecy he would be unable to fulfil.

Neil Whitaker with his fellow The Block judges Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze. Credit: Channel Nine

Where is Neale from The Block?

In May 2024, Neale returned to social media, after The Block began filming on Victoria’s Phillip Island.

“We all hoped that by this year I would be able to return full-time to the show, but life doesn’t always run to schedule,” Neale wrote.

“David gets stronger with each passing month, but my decision remains to be at home as much as possible.”

In a later interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Neale hinted that the decision to quit The Block was permanent, telling the publication it was “time to move on”.

“Oh gosh, it was a big decision, but it was something that I had to do for my personal life,” he said and, indeed, he was not named as a judge in 2025.

Instead, Marty Fox returns as a judge for season 21 of the show, joined by experts Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze.

Neale Whitaker pictured with partner David Novak-Piper. Credit: Instagram/nealewhitaker

Who is Neale Whitaker’s partner?

Certainly, Neale’s enduring love for the hair and make-up artist he met at a charity cabaret show in Sydney remains steadfast.

In a previous interview with The Wedding Series, Neale described his love of David’s “honesty and vulnerability.

“David wears his heart, his soul and his emotions on his sleeve. I had never met anyone so raw and so complex,” he explained.

“I do believe that opposites attract, but I also believe that similarities are what really bond. I think you can over-think why people are attracted to each other. At the end of the day, we just were. Like most people, David and I don’t live a perfect, Instagram life. We disagree often but fundamentally there’s respect, understanding and love.

“We both know who each other is, and what we’re looking for in life. We often know what the other is thinking before we say it. We sometimes take different paths but the destination is always the same.”

When asked what made a strong and lasting relationship, Neale pointed to “Trust, honesty, respect, patience, humour, kindness, empathy – and shared values”.

“Dogs, laughter and chardonnay,” he added. “Accepting that like anything worthwhile in life, relationships have to be worked at.

“There are easy bits and difficult bits and bits that make no sense at all. There is no script to a relationship and no handbook. It’s all intuitive.”

Neale Whitaker has shared details of his new life with fans. Credit: Instagram/nealewhitaker

What happened to Neale Whitaker?

Neale gave fans an insight into his new life away from the cameras in a poignant Instagram video shared in July 2025.

“It’s funny, when I was younger, Saturday was that day that you look forward to all week. I guess it was the same for all of us,” he started.

“Saturday for me especially when I lived in London was all about shopping. Didn’t feel like I’d had a weekend unless I went shopping,” he admitted. “Clothes. Pair of shoes. CD – remember those. Didn’t matter how poor I was either because that’s what credit cards were for, right?”

Neale said that when he moved to Sydney it was a different ritual.

“It’s when I used to hang out with my new tribe,” he said. “Bars, clubs, restaurants, getting wrecked on a Saturday night because, hey, that was what Sunday was for. Recovery. My God we had fun though.

“These days, well let’s just say it’s a different story,” Neale continued. “Weekends are pretty much about silence. Peace. Quiet. Serenity. Just me. David. The dogs. And golden hour.

“Life changes right?” the star concluded.