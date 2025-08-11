The “upmarket nursing home” that horrified The Block judges

While they wowed Marty, Darren, and Shaynna with their bathroom in week one, they did quite the opposite in week two.

For their kids’ bedrooms, the contestants had to upholster a bedhead to feature in one of their rooms.

While they were initially confident about their striped fabric, during the styling challenge, Darren, Shelley, and Scott had their reservations.

For Scott, it reminded him of a scene out of The Godfather.

While the judges were impressed with their first room, that changed with the next room.

Robby and Mat were initially advised to think about their styling choices, but when it came to the reveal, the judges were not impressed.

“It’s like walking into an upmarket nursing home,” Marty quipped when he walked in.

“This is the room Nan comes in when she looks after the kids… boys, what have you done?” Shaynna added.

Darren said it reminded him of “Hugh Hefner’s coat” and said it was not styled well. He also said the room lacked a mood.

“We’re judging kids’ rooms, and it’s almost like someone’s gone in for a cut and colour, and they’ve left with a perm,” Marty mused.

“As we see time and time again, rooster one week, feather duster the next,” he added.

For their rooms, they received a score of 7 ½ from Darren and 6 ½ from Shayna and Marty, giving them an overall score of 20 ½.