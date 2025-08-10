EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Britt and Taz hint at secret feud with Marty Fox

While some relationships are already being tested on this season of The Block, the same cannot be said for the happy couple in House 3.

But, while married WA pair Britt and Taz seemingly don’t clash with each other, there is speculation they’re going to go head-to-head with one of the judges!

In an exclusive chat with New Idea, the couple admit Marty Fox was quite tough with them when it came to judging, and things get a bit testy.

“Our harshest judge was Marty … at times he was our biggest supporter and others not so much,” they confess.

Marty is known for his harsh criticism. (Credit: Media Mode)

But Britt and Taz, both 30, don’t let the critiquing get them down, as they’ve got something special up their sleeves – their rock-solid relationship.

The couple, who have been married for three years, have extensive experience working together as a team. In fact, they say it’s their secret weapon to winning the entire show!

Britt and Taz have two kids together, whom they say they are doing The Block for, and work alongside each other as police officers in Newman, WA.

The pair was stoked to win Week 2. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“We’re used to working in a team environment, as well as working in high-stress situations. Our relationship is solid with us being together for nearly 10 years, we love being around one another and truly are each other’s

best friend,” they tell us.

“We also have great communication skills, which is vital during something like The Block.”

Looks like these two simply can’t be broken!