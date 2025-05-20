It won’t be long until we get a glimpse of the houses on The Block 2025, and the contestants who will be bringing them to life.

Reports suggest that this year’s Blockheads will be building five pavilion-style homes from scratch in Daylesford, Victoria. The location was initially chosen for 2024, but the contestants worked in Philip Island instead, due to backlash from locals.

Host Scotty Cam told 9 Entertainment in April that they were halfway through filming the 2025 season, and the show was being filmed seven days a week.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Foreman Dan and his partner Dani, Scotty and Shelly Craft, and judges Marty Fox, Darren Palmer, and Shaynna Blaze return.

While this year’s cast has not been officially announced by Channel Nine, we still know some information about this year’s Blockheads from numerous outlets.

They were also spotted taking part in Daylesford’s annual queer country pride parade in early March as part of a challenge, so we have some names AND faces!

“…I think that we’ve chosen some of the most competitive and talented contestants we’ve ever had, and the quality of the rooms they’re producing is going to get Block fans very excited,” The Block co-creator Julian Cress told Domain at the time.

Read more about them below.

Meet the contestants competing on The Block in 2025