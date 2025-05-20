  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

Meet the teams competing on The Block in 2025

We can't wait to see them in action on screen!
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...

It won’t be long until we get a glimpse of the houses on The Block 2025, and the contestants who will be bringing them to life.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that this year’s Blockheads will be building five pavilion-style homes from scratch in Daylesford, Victoria. The location was initially chosen for 2024, but the contestants worked in Philip Island instead, due to backlash from locals.

Host Scotty Cam told 9 Entertainment in April that they were halfway through filming the 2025 season, and the show was being filmed seven days a week.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Foreman Dan and his partner Dani, Scotty and Shelly Craft, and judges Marty Fox, Darren Palmer, and Shaynna Blaze return.

Advertisement

While this year’s cast has not been officially announced by Channel Nine, we still know some information about this year’s Blockheads from numerous outlets.

They were also spotted taking part in Daylesford’s annual queer country pride parade in early March as part of a challenge, so we have some names AND faces!

“…I think that we’ve chosen some of the most competitive and talented contestants we’ve ever had, and the quality of the rooms they’re producing is going to get Block fans very excited,” The Block co-creator Julian Cress told Domain at the time.

Read more about them below.

Advertisement

Meet the contestants competing on The Block in 2025

Robby & Mat Daylesford Pride parade The Block 2025
(Credit: Visit Hepburn Shire Facebook page)

Robby and Mat

This dynamic duo is reportedly from South Australia and is part of the aqua team.

Han and Can Daylesford pride parade The Block 2025
(Credit: Visit Hepburn Shire Facebook page)

Han and Can

Han and Can will be team orange. We don’t know much else about them, but we’re sure they’re ready for any challenge!

Taz and Britt Daylesford pride parade The Block 2025
(Credit: Visit Hepburn Shire Facebook page)

Britt and Taz hail from Perth, WA, and will be on the red team. Outlets have revealed they potentially have some renovating experience under their belt, so they will be a force to be reckoned with!

Advertisement
Sonny Alicia The Block 2025 Daylesford pride parade
(Credit: 2025 Daylesford “The Block” Facebook page)

Sonny and Alicia

We do not know too much about Sonny and Alicia yet, but we are sure they are going to be entertaining to watch this season. Reports suggest that they will make up the yellow team.

Emma and Ben 2025 the Block Daylesford pride parade
(Credit: 2025 Daylesford “The Block” Facebook page)

Emma and Ben

Emma and Ben make up the blue team on this season of The Block.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement