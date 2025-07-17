Shelley Craft has been a fixture of Australian television since 1996, hosting Seven’s Saturday Disney for six years before heading for The Great Outdoors (literally) for a further five.



The presenter eventually made the leap to Channel Nine where she hosted the likes of Australia’s Funniest Home Videos, Domestic Blitz, Big Brother’s Saturday Showdown, and these days, The Block.

And throughout her impressive career, the 49-year-old has had one man by her side.

Shelley Craft has been candid about her relationship with her husband. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Shelley Craft’s husband?

Shelley married Nine cameraman and longtime friend Christian Sergiacomi, otherwise known as Serge, at their Byron Bay holiday home in November 2009.



The couple were in the same year at neighbouring private schools in Brisbane, and both eventually worked on The Great Outdoors together.



In a true friends-to-lovers fashion, they fell in love slowly but authentically.

“He saw the real me, long before we ever hooked up,” the Block host told our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2016.

The family of four in 2020. (Credit: Nine/Villa Styling)

How many children does Shelley Craft have?

In the same interview, Serge explained that he was taken by his now-wife’s “permanent bubbliness” while describing her as his “best friend”.



A year after they wed, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Milla Grace, into the world, followed by their second, Eadie Rose, two years later.



And the new additions to their family only made their love stronger.

“Once we had the girls, that was it – he was in love,” the Domestic Blitz alum told AWWW. “It’s beautiful to watch and it makes you even more in love with that person when they can have that soft side.”

Shelley has revealed that her secret to marriage is a “solid partnership”. (Credit: Instagram)

Who was Shelley Craft’s first husband?

Before Serge, Shelley was briefly married to marketing expert and childhood sweetheart Brett De Billinghurst from 2001 to 2007 after meeting at Movie World on the Gold Coast when Shelley was just 17.



While the details of their split are unknown, Shelley did speak with Women’s Weekly about marriage and how it “shouldn’t be hard work”.



“You need to work through certain things, but the actual marriage should never come into question,” Shelley asserted.

Shelley and Serge were longtime friends before marrying in 2009. (Credit: Getty)





“There is a point in a marriage where you’re either going to get through it or you’re not, but if it’s a good marriage I don’t think that line ever comes up – and if it’s not right, you probably innately know that.”



In a 2023 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Shelley also described her relationship with Brett as a “beautiful romance”, referring to him as her “comfort.”

A second chance at love

And it’s clear that the mum-of-two has none of these reservations when it comes to Serge. In 2019, the Saturday Disney alum spoke with Good Health about her secret to a good marriage.



“It’s about having a partnership,” the now-45-year-old explained. “That’s how I’d describe our relationship – a wonderful partnership. He’s a wonderful partner and a great dad. I respect how he parents, and he shows me the same respect and doesn’t judge me. We make decisions together and we have the same outlook on life.”



Shelley went on to suggest that while some people get “swept up in the romance of a relationship”, she places more emphasis on a “solid partnership”.



And that’s certainly what she and Serge seem to have.

14 years on from their wedding date, Shelley told the Sydney Morning Herald that she and her husband “never felt a need to marry.”



“We decided it would be amazing to have a celebratory party with all our friends. I had a big white wedding the first time around, but this time was more intimate.”

