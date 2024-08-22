  •  
The price guides for The Block 2024 houses have hit a new low

The Phillip Island holiday home listings are now live.
Channel Nine

Though we are only a couple weeks into the 2024 season of The Block, the listing for the five renovated holiday houses in Phillip Island are already live.

The auction for The Block 2024 houses is expected in early November 2024, and for the first time in eight years, the price guides have been set below $2 million.

The Block Phillip Island Site Before
Eight small holiday villas on site have been deconstructed and reconstructed into five separate houses. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Domain has reported that each four-bedroom home that has been renovated by this year’s contestants, all have price guides of $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

These prices reflect a massive drop from previous years in which the price guide has mostly been between $3 million to $4 million. Last year’s winners, Steph and Gian ended up selling their house for $5 million, with a reserve price of $3.5 million.

This season of The Block was filmed in the seaside town of Cowes, a popular holiday destination located around 90 minutes from Melbourne. The median house price in this area is $762,500.

kristian and mimi guest bathroom
Kristian and Mimi received the highest score during the first week, (Credit: Channel Nine)

So far, we have seen each team fully renovate their first room, the guest bathroom, and are currently in the process of renovating the guest bedroom.

This year’s Blockheads were given a budget of $250,000 to renovate and design their houses.

You can see the listings for each home below:

