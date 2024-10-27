  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

The eleventh week of The Block 2024 is over! Check out each team’s completed backyard and pool

They're so close to the end!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist

Week 11 on The Block saw the contestants renovate the backyard and pool area, their first outdoor reno on the show after completing their final indoor space last week.

From chaos early in the week when the Blockheads watched the first episode of the show together, to the weekly chumps dinner at Maddy and Charlotte’s house, there was no shortage of drama!

Kristian and Mimi decided to invite Maddy and Charlotte out to dinner in an attempt to make amends – everyone joined apart from Kylie and Brad.

Advertisement

However, as the week progressed the tension eased and everyone was focused on getting their backyard areas completed. This week, the judges were also joined by Dave Franklin, giving each team and extra person to impress!

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK 11 ROOM REVEALS: BACKYARD AND POOL

the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Maddy and Charlotte

SCORES: Dave Franklin gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 9, Darren Palmer gave 9.5, Marty Fox gave 9.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 37 points in total.

The judges were struck by the size of the yard, complementing the BBQ area, trees, and the large lawn space. Marty even described their backyard area as an “entertainer’s dream.”

“Having this element of being undercover makes it so useful,” he said.

Advertisement

Shaynna loved the consistent theme of curves around the garden.

the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SCORES: Dave gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Darren gave 10, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 39 points in total.

The judges loved everything about Courtney and Grant’s backyard and pool area, finding it hard to fault anything. They loved the plants, fire pit, and particularly fell in love with the BBQ area.

Shaynna said these two have “always known how to sell the dream.”

The only thing they faulted was the eight-post walkway area. All in all, an INCREDIBLE backyard space.

Advertisement
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Hayd

SCORES: Dave gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 7.5, Darren gave 9, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 32 points in total.

Though the judges questioned the first half of the boys’ backyard area, they instantly apologised once they saw the large yard area around the corner with sculptures, swings, and a large space for the kids to run around.

“It is the fun house,” Shaynna said. They also loved the pool area and thought the yard in general was great for holiday living.

“It’s not as chic, but it’s fun,” Darren said.

the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
Advertisement

Kylie and Brad

SCORES: Dave gave Kylie and Brad a score of 6.5, Darren gave 7, Marty gave 6.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 27 points in total.

Unfortunately, the judges weren’t as impressed with Kylie and Brad’s outdoor living space. Dave faulted the tile choice on the pool and wished they had used the space to their advantage.

“You have lots of walkways, lots of different… materials, but not a lot of function, and not a lot of enjoyable space,” Darren said.

the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 11 BACKYARD AND POOL kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $34,160

SCORES: Dave gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9, Darren gave 9, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 8.5, leaving the two with 35 points in total.

Advertisement

Kristian and Mimi did an amazing job on their backyard and pool, however, they did not have a BBQ which was questioned by the judges.

They loved the basketball court and the random features sprinkled across the space. Overall, the two produced an impressive outdoor area.

“It’s a cracker,” Darren said.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement