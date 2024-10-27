Week 11 on The Block saw the contestants renovate the backyard and pool area, their first outdoor reno on the show after completing their final indoor space last week.



From chaos early in the week when the Blockheads watched the first episode of the show together, to the weekly chumps dinner at Maddy and Charlotte’s house, there was no shortage of drama!



Kristian and Mimi decided to invite Maddy and Charlotte out to dinner in an attempt to make amends – everyone joined apart from Kylie and Brad.

However, as the week progressed the tension eased and everyone was focused on getting their backyard areas completed. This week, the judges were also joined by Dave Franklin, giving each team and extra person to impress!

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK 11 ROOM REVEALS: BACKYARD AND POOL

Maddy and Charlotte

SCORES: Dave Franklin gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 9, Darren Palmer gave 9.5, Marty Fox gave 9.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 37 points in total.

The judges were struck by the size of the yard, complementing the BBQ area, trees, and the large lawn space. Marty even described their backyard area as an “entertainer’s dream.”



“Having this element of being undercover makes it so useful,” he said.

Shaynna loved the consistent theme of curves around the garden.

Courtney and Grant

SCORES: Dave gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Darren gave 10, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 39 points in total.

The judges loved everything about Courtney and Grant’s backyard and pool area, finding it hard to fault anything. They loved the plants, fire pit, and particularly fell in love with the BBQ area.



Shaynna said these two have “always known how to sell the dream.”



The only thing they faulted was the eight-post walkway area. All in all, an INCREDIBLE backyard space.

Ricky and Hayd

SCORES: Dave gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 7.5, Darren gave 9, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 32 points in total.



Though the judges questioned the first half of the boys’ backyard area, they instantly apologised once they saw the large yard area around the corner with sculptures, swings, and a large space for the kids to run around.

“It is the fun house,” Shaynna said. They also loved the pool area and thought the yard in general was great for holiday living.



“It’s not as chic, but it’s fun,” Darren said.

Kylie and Brad

SCORES: Dave gave Kylie and Brad a score of 6.5, Darren gave 7, Marty gave 6.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 27 points in total.



Unfortunately, the judges weren’t as impressed with Kylie and Brad’s outdoor living space. Dave faulted the tile choice on the pool and wished they had used the space to their advantage.



“You have lots of walkways, lots of different… materials, but not a lot of function, and not a lot of enjoyable space,” Darren said.

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $34,160

SCORES: Dave gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9, Darren gave 9, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 8.5, leaving the two with 35 points in total.

Kristian and Mimi did an amazing job on their backyard and pool, however, they did not have a BBQ which was questioned by the judges.



They loved the basketball court and the random features sprinkled across the space. Overall, the two produced an impressive outdoor area.



“It’s a cracker,” Darren said.