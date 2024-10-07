Emotions were high this week on The Block for all contestants as they soldiered on through week eight on Phillip Island.



Tears were aplenty for Kristian, Maddy, and Charlotte, while screaming was the preferred choice of communication for Kylie, Mimi, and Courtney.

As for Grant, aptly now known as ‘Grumps’ onsite, his decision not to pay a local business on time has resulted in Ricky and Haydn losing out on their landscaping team – awkward!

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK EIGHT ROOM REVEALS: LIVING AND DINING

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $36,00

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 8.5, Marty Fox gave 9 and Shaynna Blaze gave 8, leaving the two with 25.5 points in total.

The judges were immediately impressed by the girls’ living and dining area, describing it as warm and beautiful. Darren loved the colour palette, however, he thought the room was “safe.”



“I would like a little more drama,” he said.

Shaynna thinks they got it right texturally, however, she thinks the styling has “completely let them down.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $34,949

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 26.5 points in total.



Darren loved the colour and the drama of Courtney and Grant’s living and dining area and despite thinking their room last week was a bit too much, they think the two have made a comeback.



The judges also loved the dining table and the attention to detail, however, they all had an issue with the placement of the fireplace.



Marty said the fireplace was in “possibly the worst position within a room of this size.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $50,160

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 8, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 8.5, leaving the two with 25 points in total.



The judges thought Ricky and Haydn made a good effort this week, however, it still wasn’t a great room.



The boys were complimented on the artwork, the fireplace, and the Velux sky lights, however, the judges had issues with the dining table and the colours in the room.



That being said, they loved the living room space and how intimate it was. “It’s quite amazing to have an intimate feeling in such a vast amount of space,” Darren said.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $50,477

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 9.5, Marty gave 10 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 29.5 points in total.



All the judges were obsessed with Kylie and Brad’s living and dining area, winning the two an almost perfect score overall.



Everything in the room worked and tied together. From the colour palette to the table, layout, and finer details, this was Marty’s favourite room on The Block so far.



“When buyers come to this home, they’re looking at something that none of the other contestants are offering,” Marty said.



“They’re playing a very strategic card which I think could pay them dividends.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $14,590

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 23.5 points in total.



Though their living and dining area was a surprisingly small space, this wasn’t the main issue for the judges…



Kristian and Mimi were criticised for the layout, and for not making the most of the balcony and views, describing the room as a “fumble.”



However, Darren loved the room and thought it would “function really beautifully for a holiday home.”