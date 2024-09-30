Kylie and Brad Baker, proud parents of four kids, have been more than ready to win The Block 2024 since they began!

Despite not having much experience with home renovations, apart from a kid’s bedroom makeover that didn’t go the way it was intended, this couple was ready to take on the challenge.



The couple had a rough start at the beginning of the season, however, in terms of their renovation and design skills, they are undoubtedly improving and the judges are starting to see the vision Kylie and Brad had for the house but struggled to execute in the first few weeks.

EVERY ROOM IN KYLIE AND BRAD’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)