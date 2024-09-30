  •  
Inside Kylie and Brad’s house on The Block so far

Do they have what it takes?
Kylie and Brad Baker, proud parents of four kids, have been more than ready to win The Block 2024 since they began!

Despite not having much experience with home renovations, apart from a kid’s bedroom makeover that didn’t go the way it was intended, this couple was ready to take on the challenge.

The couple had a rough start at the beginning of the season, however, in terms of their renovation and design skills, they are undoubtedly improving and the judges are starting to see the vision Kylie and Brad had for the house but struggled to execute in the first few weeks.

EVERY ROOM IN KYLIE AND BRAD’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

week one guest bathroom room reveal the block kylie and brad
WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 room reveals week 2 the guest bedroom kylie and brad
WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 3 the main ensuite kylie and brad
the block 2024 room reveals week 3 the main ensuite kylie and brad
WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 room reveals week 4 the guest bedroom kylie and brad
WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

KYLIE AND BRAD WEEK 5 ROOM REVEAL MASTER BEDROOM
WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 7 mezzanine ensuite kylie and brad
the block 2024 room reveals week 7 mezzanine ensuite kylie and brad
WHO ARE KYLIE AND BRAD?

Kylie is a 37-year-old hairdresser and wholesale supply business owner, selling hair products with her mother. “I’ve been a hairdresser for 20 years, but I want to step back and focus more on the wholesale business in the future,” she said.

With her signature green hair, her strong and feisty persona, and no problem saying what she thinks, Kylie found herself as a favourite with the Phillip Island locals while filming for The Block.

As for Brad, he is a 32-year-old electrician and plumber – the two of them reside in Cairns, Queensland, with their children and adorable border collie. He runs his own successful business in Cairns, with his interest particularly residing in the technical side of lighting.

the block 2024 kylie and brad
Brad just wants to save money and get the job done quickly! (Credit: Channel Nine)

WHAT TEAM ARE KYLIE AND BRAD ON?

Kylie and Brad are on the Green Team.

HOW DID KYLIE AND BRAD MEET?

Kylie and Brad lived across the street from each other when they first met. Kylie was breeding German shepherds at the time and Brad had gone over and visited.

The Block Kylie Brad
The parents from Cairns have been struggling on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine.)

HOW LONG HAVE KYLIE AND BRAD BEEN TOGETHER?

Kylie and Brad have been married for seven years and met just two years before that. They have four kids together, Parker, 9, Bentleigh, 6, Steele, 4, and Slade, one… you can imagine how hard it must have been to be away from their kids.

In an interview with Domain, Brad revealed that being away from their time on The Block was “a lot harder than [they] thought it was going to be.”

It has now been revealed that the happy couple have reportedly taken a break from their relationship following their time on the renovation reality series.

