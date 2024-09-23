Are Kylie and Brad from The Block still together?

After weeks of escalating tension, it seems that another contestant on The Block is set to dramatically quit the show, and end her relationship in the process.

With her neon green hair, no-holds-barred attitude, and brutally honest nature, it was clear from the beginning that Kylie would be one to watch this season.

While initially criticised by viewers and judges for her desire to design her house around the colour black, her attention to detail and confidence in herself has seen her and her husband Brad quickly become top contenders this year.

But as the weeks progress, cracks have begun to show in her usually stoic and resolute facade. From losing out on room wins after refusing to use the bonus point penguin, to threatening to quit after being pranked by producers that former contestants Ronnie and Georgia would be replacing Jesse and Paige – things are well and truly at boiling point over at Phillip Island.

The parents from Cairns aren’t filtering themselves. (Credit: Channel Nine.)

Do Kylie and Brad quit The Block?

According to insider reports, Kylie storms off the set just short of filming wrapping up in Week 12, with Brad quickly dropping his tools to follow her.

“Kylie had an absolute meltdown at the end of week 12 and stormed off the set…she flat-out refused to continue filming, and the pair didn’t even show up to finish their communal space in week 13,” the source shared with the Daily Mail in mid-September.

“I’ve got no clue how producers are going to handle this on-screen or how they’ll edit around it,” they added.

It is currently unclear if the couple will make an appearance at the auction in November.

Being away from their kids is tough – but Kylie and Brad hope it will all be worth it. (Credit: Supplied.)

Are Kylie and Brad still together?

The proud parents of four are reportedly taking a break from their relationship following their time on the renovation reality series.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in August, multiple sources confirmed that Brad had moved out of the family home in Cairns, Queensland since season 20 began airing in August.

A source close to production backed up these claims when speaking with the Daily Mail, sharing that Team Green had been having a hard time watching the show back, and seeing how they treated each other.

“The Block really shows the dirt under the fingernails when it comes to the dynamics between these new contestants as they navigate the trials and tribulations of building a house over 12 weeks,” they shared.

It remains to be seen if Kylie and Brad have been able to rebuild their relationship. (Credit: Channel Nine)

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with the couple reportedly working on their relationship and trying to rebuild from the ground up.

“They have been going through a tough time and what their relationship status will be when the show ends is undetermined,” an insider also shared with Woman’s Day.

“They don’t feel comfortable talking about anything that goes down yet because they are dealing with the aftermath.

“It’s going to be hard to relive that nightmare when it plays out on screen – there are wounds that have not had time to heal.”