The Block’s Kylie might have legged it from the show for a second time, but it remains to be seen if she has decided to call it quits on her seven-year marriage to Brad as well.

It’s been said that the Cairns-based couple have been working through their issues since filming wrapped and since it was claimed Brad was caught flirting with Mimi – but remain together.

Indeed, New Idea can reveal that the pair, who share four young kids, have been making several low-key outings of late, seemingly still as a couple.

One social media user claims they saw Kylie, 37, and Brad, 32, at the food court in Melbourne Airport just last week, revealing, “They looked very much together.” They added they had to do a double take because Kylie had traded her green hair for blonder locks.

The pair also stopped by the Kilcunda Ocean View Hotel near Phillip Island in mid-October, with Kylie’s hair already the aforementioned blonde. As exclusively revealed by New Idea, she and Brad also celebrated their child Parker’s 10th birthday together at the start of the month.

“We are so proud of you,” Kylie wrote on Instagram with a photo from the party. She also added the hashtag ‘family’.

Since leaving The Block, Kylie, now blonde, and Brad have been keeping a low profile but appear to be a united couple. (Credit: Instagram)

Will Kylie and Brad attend The Block auction?

The alleged fan sighting in Melbourne last week prompted speculation Kylie and Brad were in Victoria to visit their home before Auction Day on November 9. If this was indeed the case, it’s left many pundits convinced that they will turn up to the auction so they can collect any potential winnings.

“Nine will be pushing for them to attend the auction,” says a source.

“After what’s happened, getting Kylie, Brad, and Mimi in the same room again would be ratings gold!”

Last week, Brad played coy when asked to confirm if he and Kylie would be returning to Phillip Island for the auction.

“That’s something that I am still talking to my wife about, we don’t know what we’re doing,” he told Daily Mail Australia while leaving their Cairns home. “It’s not ruled out, I guess we will see.”

Brad also avoided talking about their marital status when asked, telling reporters: “I obviously can’t say. I never said we’re together, or not.”

Things have been tense ever since Brad flirted with Mimi. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Kylie and Brad from The Block still together?

All the drama kicked off after it was claimed Brad behaved inappropriately towards Mimi. Kylie told her mum on the phone that during ‘Flirtgate’, Brad said to Mimi, “You know I’d follow your Only Fans.”

However, many viewers think something more happened that didn’t make it to air. Kylie then hinted this may not have been an isolated incident. While on the phone with her mother, Kylie said, “How many f–king chances have I given him?” to which her mum responded, “Yeah, a lot.”

Kylie fled the work site, leaving a video message on her Block phone that said: “I can’t be on national television having my marriage breaking down. I’m going home and I can’t say I’ll be returning.”

Kylie made a dramatic exit from the show, running off into the dark with no shoes on. (Credit: Channel Nine)

After a call from host Scott Cam, she returned the next day. By this time, Brad had packed a bag and moved his belongings into Ricky and Haydn’s spare room. He explained he wanted to give his wife as much space as she needed when she returned.

Later that night, they got into a heated conversation which ended with Kylie telling Brad: “This is us being separated. We’re officially single people.”

At the most recent Room Reveal, Kylie once again abruptly left the set, determined to not come back.

Upon Brad and Kylie’s eventual return to Cairns, it was claimed by So Dramatic! that he temporarily moved out of the family home while she remained there with their four young children. They have been refusing media requests as they worked through their issues, as reliving it all was too painful, according to sources.