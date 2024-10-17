Has the winner of The Block 2024 been leaked?

For 20 seasons, scores of everyday Aussies have chased renovation glory on The Block.

From apartments to suburban homes, country escapes to holiday homes – these blockheads have done it all, and 2024 is no different.

Across three long months, our teams have pushed themselves to the absolute limit all in the hopes of walking away richer come auction day.

With the date fast approaching, many fans have been left wondering who exactly will have more cash in the bank for all their efforts, and who will be worse for wear.

Steph and Gian made history in 2023 when they walked away from The Block with a profit of $1.75 million. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who will win The Block 2024?

Over the years, betting agencies such as Sportsbet have allowed fans of various Australian reality television shows like The Block to bet on who they believe will win.

While The Block Auction Day hasn’t yet happened, these odds usually give fans an indication of what team will win.

But this won’t be the case in 2024, with Sportsbet quietly dropping novelty bets from its platform earlier this month.

The lines for each house at the The Block Public Open Day have also previously given an indication as to the popularity, and therefore demand for each property.

However, due to logistical restraints, the annual event was cancelled in 2024.

Despite no room wins, Ricky and Haydn are looking like strong contenders come auction day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Thankfully, however, we do still have other means of accurately predicting which team may walk away with the biggest payday come auction day.

Underdogs Ricky and Haydn were the winners of the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury Challenge – after 100 potential buyers walked through to inspect each house, and then voted for their favourite.

Winning an impressive 29 per cent of the vote, it was a huge confidence boost for the duo who had not yet won a room reveal and received inconsistent feedback from the judges.

Given 2023 winners Steph and Gian, and 2021 winners Mitch and Mark also won the same challenge, and subsequently their seasons, the win puts the boys in good standing to walk away from Phillip Island as top dogs.

Kristian and Mimi won the votes of two big spenders from previous The Block auctions. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Tailing closely behind them with 27 per cent of the vote were Kristian and Mimi.

Despite not winning the challenge, they did win the votes of prolific Block bidders Adrian Portelli and Danny Wallis, who have collectively spent tens of millions of dollars on 15 The Block properties in recent years.

“I personally like House 5 just because the floor plan is a bit different than the others,” Adrian shared with the camera shortly after his walk-through.

“It’s a brilliant concept, and it’s going to be a popular [house on auction day]. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

When asked why House 5 was the “stand out” to him, Danny explained: “It’s bigger, much bigger.”

After not purchasing any properties at the 2023 auction, fans are hoping Danny buys several in 2024. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In recent weeks, rumours have been swirling that Adrian has plans to buy all five properties.

“Adrian has been very vocal during discussions with the producers and has also told his close friends he will be buying the entire resort for his LMCT+ website for up to $15 million. It will be the noisiest sale in Block history and that’s perfect for his business model,” an insider source shared with Yahoo Lifestyle.

Regardless of whether these potential plans come to fruition, Adrian is sure to choose a favourite house to bid large on – and it’s looking likely that’ll be Kristian and Mimi based on his comments so far.

The Adelaide newlyweds have also been evaluated to hold the highest value in total estimated deductions for any property on The Block, sitting between $4,879,000 and $5,391,000.

“For The Block properties, these potential tax deductions will outweigh the purchase price, offering an exceptional investment opportunity, BMT Tax Depreciation CEO Bradley Beer shared with Accountants Daily.

To summarise, tax depreciation can significantly enhance the investment value of a property.

Adrian Portelli is ready to buy up big. (Credit: Instagram)

When is The Block 2024 auction?

The Block auction for 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The results of the auction and the winning team of The Block 2024 will then be revealed on Sunday, November 10.