Lisa Marie Presley’s twins are all grown up: Harper and Finley’s best photos

It was a bittersweet family celebration for the Presleys recently – when Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Harper and Finley turned 18 on October 7. The girls are the youngest children of the late star, who passed away in 2023.

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But now, New Idea hears, with plans to forge their own paths in the entertainment industry – their grandmother Priscilla, 81, has vowed to “protect” the girls.

The twins are now 18. (Credit: Priscilla Presley social media)

“She’s terrified about what they’re up against,” our source says.

It’s thought that Finley wants to get into acting, while Harper, who is the spitting image of Priscilla, wants to model and sing.

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“They’re now both older than Priscilla was when she moved in with Elvis, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to let them go,” our source adds.

Priscilla is so protective of her granddaughters. (Credit: Backgrid)

The twins, along with older half-sister Riley Keough are beneficiaries of their late mother’s trust – which includes a share of Graceland – although their inheritance isn’t expected to kick in until they turn 25.

“They’re itching to make a name for themselves now – on their own terms,” our source adds.

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Keep scrolling to see Harper and Finley’s life in pictures…