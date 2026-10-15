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Lisa Marie Presley’s twins are all grown up: Harper and Finley’s best photos

Grandmother Priscilla has vowed to "protect" them.
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It was a bittersweet family celebration for the Presleys recently – when Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Harper and Finley turned 18 on October 7. The girls are the youngest children of the late star, who passed away in 2023.

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But now, New Idea hears, with plans to forge their own paths in the entertainment industry – their grandmother Priscilla, 81, has vowed to “protect” the girls.

The twins are now 18. (Credit: Priscilla Presley social media)

“She’s terrified about what they’re up against,” our source says.

It’s thought that Finley wants to get into acting, while Harper, who is the spitting image of Priscilla, wants to model and sing.

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“They’re now both older than Priscilla was when she moved in with Elvis, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to let them go,” our source adds.

Priscilla is so protective of her granddaughters. (Credit: Backgrid)

The twins, along with older half-sister Riley Keough are beneficiaries of their late mother’s trust – which includes a share of Graceland – although their inheritance isn’t expected to kick in until they turn 25.

“They’re itching to make a name for themselves now – on their own terms,” our source adds.

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Keep scrolling to see Harper and Finley’s life in pictures…

(Credit: Getty)

Too cute

The twins pictured in Japan with their mother in 2014.

(Credits: Getty)

Honouring Elvis

Harper and Finley along with half-sister Riley Keogh, mum Lisa Marie and grandmother Priscilla supported the 2022 Baz Luhrman biopic.

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(Credit: Getty)

Strong genes

The Presley ladies made a rare public appearance together in 2022.

(Credit: Getty)

Fan-girling for Austin Butler

He is a heartthrob after all!

(Credits: Instagram)

Proud big sissy

On their 16th birthdays, proud Riley shared a series of photos captioned, “Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls. You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy.”

(Credits: Instagram)

Couch cuddles

We love this snap of Lisa Marie and her girls.

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(Credits: Instagram)

Family first

The girls have some strong female role models.

(Credits: Instagram)

Peace and love

Too cute!

(Credits: Instagram)

Selfies with Riley

Pink hair and pink nails.

(Credits: Instagram)

Posing up a storm

Because who doesn’t love a mirror selfie?

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(Credits: Instagram)

So small!

We can’t believe how fast they’ve grown up since this.

(Credits: Instagram)

Superstars

Never change!

Profile picture of Alexandra Lilly
Alexandra Lilly
Profile picture of New Idea team
New Idea team

Trusted by Australians since 1902, the New Idea team consists of professional entertainment journalists, lifestyle writers, and recognized royal experts. As part of the Are Media network, we reach millions across Australia and New Zealand. We prioritize ethical journalism, firsthand reporting, and rigorous recipe testing in our physical Test Kitchen. Every story, tip, and recipe undergoes strict review by senior editors, and all industry sources are thoroughly vetted before publication. The New Idea team is committed to delivering accurate, inspiring entertainment, food, and lifestyle content with genuine warmth and integrity.

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