Lisa Marie Presley’s twins are all grown up: Harper and Finley’s best photos

It was a bittersweet family celebration for the Presleys recently – when Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Harper and Finley turned 18 on October 7. The girls are the youngest children of the late star, who passed away in 2023.
But now, New Idea hears, with plans to forge their own paths in the entertainment industry – their grandmother Priscilla, 81, has vowed to “protect” the girls.
“She’s terrified about what they’re up against,” our source says.
It’s thought that Finley wants to get into acting, while Harper, who is the spitting image of Priscilla, wants to model and sing.
“They’re now both older than Priscilla was when she moved in with Elvis, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to let them go,” our source adds.
The twins, along with older half-sister Riley Keough are beneficiaries of their late mother’s trust – which includes a share of Graceland – although their inheritance isn’t expected to kick in until they turn 25.
“They’re itching to make a name for themselves now – on their own terms,” our source adds.
Keep scrolling to see Harper and Finley’s life in pictures…
Too cute
The twins pictured in Japan with their mother in 2014.
Honouring Elvis
Harper and Finley along with half-sister Riley Keogh, mum Lisa Marie and grandmother Priscilla supported the 2022 Baz Luhrman biopic.
Strong genes
The Presley ladies made a rare public appearance together in 2022.
Fan-girling for Austin Butler
He is a heartthrob after all!
Proud big sissy
On their 16th birthdays, proud Riley shared a series of photos captioned, “Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls. You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy.”
Couch cuddles
We love this snap of Lisa Marie and her girls.
Family first
The girls have some strong female role models.
Peace and love
Too cute!
Selfies with Riley
Pink hair and pink nails.
Posing up a storm
Because who doesn’t love a mirror selfie?
So small!
We can’t believe how fast they’ve grown up since this.
Superstars
Never change!