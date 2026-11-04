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“Welcome to the clan”: Gogglebox star Keith continues touching tradition for new grandson

He already has three!
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Gogglebox Australia star Keith has made a touching tribute to the newest addition to his family.

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He and his wife Lee, who are already proud grandparents, announced that their grandson, Braxton, was born in October.

“Welcome to the clan, little Braxton, congratulations to the proud parents Shannon & Ben, congratulations to Carla & Mark becoming grandparents for the first time, also Jordon Joel for becoming uncles for the first time 👍🍺,” they shared on Instagram at the time.

Now, the reality star has commemorated his birth by continuing a special tradition.

At the start of November, he took to Instagram to tell his followers he had a clock tattooed on his arm to mark the time of Braxton’s birth, his birth date, and weight.

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Gogglebox star Keith's grandson and Keith's clock tattoo
Gogglebox Australia star Keith has revealed he had a tattoo done for his grandson, Braxton (pictured). (Credit: Instagram)

“Back at nuggets getting Braxton’s clock tattoo,” he wrote, referencing his tattoo artist friend.

This is the fourth clock the star has had drawn on his arm.

In January 2025, he shared another post of his other upper arm, which is decorated with three clocks.

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He got his first clock tattoo to mark the birth of his first grandchild, Riley, who was born in 2020.

“The anticipation. The excitement when she was born, and now having her and holding her and looking after her…” he said in a Facebook Q and A when he officially became a grandparent.

In August 2023, Darcy was born.

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Keith also has another clock for his granddaughter, Ivy.

Along with being grandparents, they also love being the parents of Shannon and Joel.

Keith Gogglebox tattoos for grandchildren
Keith had three clocks tattooed for his other grandchildren. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple have also been together for more than 40 years.

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“We have no secrets. We never lie to each other,” Lee exclusively told New Idea in an interview in 2023.

“We’ve always been like that. You have to be best friends with the person you’re married to, someone you can tell everything to, even if it’s embarrassing, upsetting, or hurtful; you need to be able to.”

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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