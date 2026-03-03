Gogglebox’s Dalton family say heartbreaking goodbye to beloved loved one

The Dalton family has shared some heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram.

The family, who have starred on Gogglebox Australia since season 1, had to say goodbye to their 11-year-old pet dog Ace this week.

“RIP Ace!!!” Matt shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“Absolutely devastated to release Acey boy up into doggy heaven. 11 + years of loyalty and companionship for the entire Dalton family. Many laughs, smiles, [and] security from a brilliant family member. #neverforgotten #schmakos“

“Acey boy always our 5th fam member ❤️” daughter Holly wrote in the comments.

The family has been sharing their lives with Australia for 10 years now. (Credit: Instagram).

The family’s friends and fans were quick to jump into the comments to offer their condolences.

“I’m so sorry to hear this 😞 beautiful little Acey,” wrote former Goggleboxer Angie Kent. “I remember when you got him. Sending you all so much love. It’s like losing your family member ❤️‍🩹 big cuddles from me and Chicky x.”

“Oh my god, I’m so sorry. Such sad news. Sending heaps of hugs and love on this very, very sad day,” added fellow Goggleboxers Lee and Keith.

“Sooo devastating, guys. Sending you all love ❤️,” the Delpechitra family also commented.

Matt, his wife Kate, and their daughters Holly and Millie joined the show in 2015 when Holly and Millie were teenagers.

Last year, they told New Idea a lot had changed in their lives during the 10 years they’ve been on air.

“It’s really come full circle with the girls,” Matt said.

“When we started, they were school kids, and now they are young women, and they are the ones who are saying ‘get on the couch.’ We used to have to herd them up like sheep, but now they have to herd their parents up!”

The family said they could never have predicted that they would still be sharing their lives with Australia 10 years on.

The Dalton family is devastated by their loss. (Credit: Instagram).

“Most TV shows only last three or four seasons. No one could have predicted that Gogglebox would be such a stellar show and have such a cult following with fans. Thanks to a great cast, crew, and production group, it’s obviously hit an emotional spot with a lot of Aussies. The fact that we are going into season 21 is just incredible,” Matt said.

“It’s also unique that a group of people like ourselves have been on a show for such a long time,” Kate added.

While they have no plans to retire from Gogglebox Australia anytime soon, Matt and Kate also revealed which TV shows they’d like to star in if the opportunities arose.

“I’d love to be on The Amazing Race or Travel Guides,” said Kate.

“We actually think someone unassuming like Millie would win Survivor whereas someone like me would go on the first night [for playing too hard],” Matt jokingly added.