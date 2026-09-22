“Uncle Robert” Irwin is “so excited” for baby boy

He’s already a proud uncle to Grace Warrior, but Robert Irwin couldn’t hide his joy after hearing about another special arrival.

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Witney Carson, Robert’s pal and former Dancing With The Stars partner announced to fans on social media that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting baby number three.

And with another boy joining the family, Robert was among the many well-wishers.

Along with a series of blue hearts, Robert penned, “SO EXCITED,” in the comments and fans were quick to remark how he’ll be an important figure in the new bub’s life.

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“Uncle Robert’s the best!” one commented beneath the Australia Zoo icon’s post, while another wrote, “Uncle Robert to your nephew on the way.”

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter in March 2025 and little brother Robert has called being an uncle “the best job I’ve ever had.”

Robert Irwin adores being an uncle to his niece Grace. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s incredible. I feel so lucky to have Grace in my life,” he said previously of his niece.

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However it appears unlikely that Bindi, who has battled endometriosis for years, and Chandler will have any more children.

In an Australia Zoo Instagram Q&A, the eldest daughter of Steve and Terri Irwin told people to be “careful” when asking others if they plan to have more children, as “you never know what’s happening in someone’s life”.

Whilst she admitted that they feel “very lucky to have Grace”, Bindi highlighted that “she will probably be our only child”.

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“Maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road, that would be incredible, but who knows?” she said with a smile while looking at Chandler.

Bindi has commented on how Grace may be her and Chandler’s only child. (Credit: Instagram)

However, sources close to the son of the late Steve Irwin revealed that he is desperate to become a father himself.

“Robert’s desperate to bring more Graces into the world,” a family pal tells New Idea.

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“You can’t underestimate what her arrival did to him. Something in him ‘clicked’, having that responsibility, and as her uncle, he takes his role in her life very seriously. He worships the ground she walks on.”