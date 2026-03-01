Bindi Irwin says “heart is overflowing” as Australia Zoo welcomes new baby girl

NEED TO KNOW Bindi Irwin and Chandler ‘s long-time close friend and Australia Zoo General Manager, Luke, has become a dad with husband Mitch.

Bindi Irwin is in the baby bubble after the extended Irwin family welcomed their newest member.

Long-time family friend Luke Reavley, who is the General Manager of Australia Zoo, and his husband Mitch recently became dads to their daughter Naya Elise.

“Absolutely loving dad life, and couldn’t be more thankful for our amazing friends and family who’ve helped us on this journey!” Luke wrote on Instagram.

Rushing to the comment, Bindi wrote, “Love you beyond words, beautiful Naya. SO happy for you both.”

Bindi’s family was excited to meet little Naya. (Credit: Instagram).

Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell, and their own daughter, four-year-old Grace, met Naya shortly after her birth, and shared a photo from the special moment on Instagram.

“Our best friends just had a baby girl, and my heart is overflowing. So much love,” Bindi, 27, wrote.

Luke and Mitch are smitten dads. (Credit: Instagram).

Will Bindi Irwin and Chandler have another baby?

Bindi and Chandler, 29, have revealed they aren’t planning on having another child after her struggle with endometriosis.

In an Australia Zoo Q&A video with Bindi and Chandler, the couple candidly reveal they are asked if they are going to have more children “a lot”.

“Bindi went through a big journey with endometriosis, and basically it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace, and we love Grace so much and are reveling in every little moment we have with her,” Chandler says.

“We are so happy with our little family at three,” he adds.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell recently enjoyed a healing holiday with their daughter, Grace. (Credit: Instagram)

Bindi added that she wants people to be “careful” when asking others if they plan to have more children, as “you never know what’s happening in someone’s life”.

“Everything may seem fine on the outside, and on the inside their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges that you can’t even fathom,” she says.

“It’s a really tricky question for many people who can’t have another baby – or have a baby at all”.

Bindi continues to say that they feel “very lucky to have Grace”, but “she will probably be our only child”.

“Maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road, that would be incredible, but who knows?” she adds with a smile while looking at Chandler.

As such, it’s said they hope Grace and Naya end up having a sisterly bond as they grow up together at the zoo.

