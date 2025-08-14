“I cannot express the gravity of my emotions”: Bindi Irwin’s raw health update

Bindi Irwin has shared an emotional statement on social media, giving fans an update on her long-running health battle.

The wildlife warrior first publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis in March 2023, shocking fans by sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed having undergone surgery four days earlier.

The star of Animal Planet, and daughter of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, had been suffering from debilitating fatigue, pain, and nausea for many years, with medical staff brushing off her concerns because they couldn’t discover a cause.

Bindi Irwin’s health struggle shocked fans. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

It was only in August 2022 that Bindi was given answers – thanks to a laparoscopy which uncovered 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which she would later have removed.

Sadly, though, the operation didn’t mark the end of her struggles.

In May 2025, while attending the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, Bindi was rushed to the hospital because her appendix had ruptured.

The star, who is married to husband Chandler Powell and is a mother to four-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, needed emergency surgery once again.

In an Instagram video shared on May 12, Bindi gave a post-surgery update.

Bindi is the wife of Chandler and the mother of Grace Warrior. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

“I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well,” the visibly unwell star said.

“I’m sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video. I just wanted you to know that I am on the road to recovery, one step at a time. I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family. Sending love and light your way, and we’ll get through this,” she continued.

Bindi went on to give thanks to Dr Seckin and Dr Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York for their help in making the operation a success.

Now, Bindi has shared an update on her health, alongside a photo of her smiling in the sunshine.

Sharing an emotional post to Instagram on August 13, the star tagged Dr Sekin and Dr Chu, writing: “3 years of fighting for answers. 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, and my appendix were all removed across two surgeries with @seckinmd.

“My hernia from giving birth that was unzipping was taken care of. I can FINALLY say that I’m feeling better.

“Genuinely healing. I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain,’ the star went on.

“Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back. I cannot express the gravity of my emotions as I am beginning to recognise myself again.

Bindi shared a new health update alongside this photo. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

“I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult being told that my pain was just part of being a woman. I felt less. I felt hurt. I felt weak,” Bindi concluded.

“That is not ok. Young girls and women shouldn’t feel alone with pain in the driver’s seat of their lives. We need to take away the stigma of talking about women’s health. It’s time to have open discussions and make change on a global scale.”

Well-wishers flocked to the comments section to share their support for the star, with former Big Brother star Reggie Bird commenting, “Glad you are starting to feel better now @bindisueirwin.

“I, too, had a couple of operations on my endometriosis. It’s a painful thing to have 😢 Big love and thanks for sharing your story 🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

Australia Zoo’s official Instagram account also commented, posting: “Thank you, Bindi, for your strength and kindness in sharing your personal journey and thus allowing a light to shine on women’s health! We LOVE that you are healing, and your bravery is encouraging others to speak out and seek answers. 🌻🌻🌻.”