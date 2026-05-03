EXCLUSIVE: The question everyone’s asking after Robert Irwin’s big Hollywood moment

NEED TO KNOW
- Robert Irwin in Hollywood promoting his new show, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
- Terri Irwin was missing from the big event.
- Rumours swirl over behind-the-scenes tension.
- Reports suggest Kris Jenner is keen to step in as Robert’s “momager” and help take his career to the next level.
Looking every inch the golden boy – thanks to a freshly sprayed tan – Robert Irwin was undoubtedly the man of the moment at a Hollywood TV event in Beverly Hills on April 22.
The 21-year-old heartthrob was in attendance to showcase his new reality show, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, which he hosts.
During the event, Robert happily posed with his former DWTS partner Witney Carson, as well as the show’s judge Derek Hough, Love Island star Maura Higgins, who is competing in the new season, and Shirley Ballas, who is a judge on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
However, noticeably missing from the festivities was Robert’s mum, Terri.
In fact, according to an Instagram post shared a few days later, Terri, 61, was 1070 km away in Gympie, Qld, enjoying family time with her daughter Bindi, son-in-law Chandler Powell, and granddaughter Grace.
So why wasn’t the khaki clan matriarch by her son’s side, as she typically is at such events?
Sources wonder if Terri might have been feeling “unwanted” after reportedly not being involved in Robert’s new show.
Terri’s always been by Robert’s side
Terri has long had a reputation for being a ‘helicopter parent’, which is understandable given she raised Bindi and Robert as a single parent after she lost her husband, Steve, in 2006.
She joined Robert in Los Angeles last year for the entire duration of his DWTS stint, and she also flies to South Africa when he films I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro filmed in Brisbane earlier this year, including at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo.
However, a production member told the Daily Mail they heard no mention of Terri ever stopping by the set, including on the days they shot at the zoo.
“Terri hasn’t been around during filming at all,” the Mail insider claimed.
“It’s quite a change from what people are used to.”
Interestingly, Terri also didn’t join Robert as he hit the road in April for the Dancing with the Stars Live tour around America.
Is Kris Jenner going to be Robert’s new ‘momager’?
Meanwhile, all this comes amid reports that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is eager to take over from Terri as Robert’s ‘momager’ and mould him into a bona fide superstar.
“Kris is desperate to mentor Robert,” reveals New Idea’s own source.