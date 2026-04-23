Robert Irwin is next Dancing With The Stars host! Zookeeper lands The Next Pro gig

Robert Irwin has finally been confirmed as the host of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro after months of rumours.

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The wildlife warrior, who famously took home the Mirrorball Trophy on the US show in 2025, will front the new spin-off, which is the first of its kind in the beloved show’s history.

“Dancing with the Stars has changed my life, and honestly, we, the stars, could not do it without the most incredible pros, giving everything to their partner every single season,” Robert said at an event with Get Real Hulu.

So, what exactly is the spin-off show and when will it air?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

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Robert is hosting Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro after taking home the trophy in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

What is Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro?

Twelve ambitious dancers will live together and battle it out in the hopes of being named as a professional dancer on the 2026 season of Dancing with the Stars.

The show was officially confirmed on April 23, but filming has already taken place, with Robert revealing that the new show was filmed in “half the time” that it took to film a regular season of the beloved dancing show.

While the show is focused on finding another professional dancer for the American show, Robert was spotted filming scenes for it on the Gold Coast last month.

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At the time, he was spotted spending time with wildlife photographer and animal activist Ashleigh Scully.

“They’ve always had a connection, but it’s really evolved,” one source exclusively told New Idea. “This isn’t a new fling. This has been building for years.”

His Dancing with the Stars partner, Witney Carson, was also spotted in Australia and is rumoured to also be part of the show.

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Famously on the show, she joked that women would have to slide into her Instagram messages if they were interested in dating Robert.

“Witney and Robert built a really close friendship during Dancing with the Stars,” a source exclusively told New Idea.

“She’s someone he trusts and cares about a lot. That’s why people are joking that Witney might be coming to Australia to ‘meet the girlfriend’ before Robert makes things public.”

Shirley Ballas and Mark Ballas will judge the professional dancers. (Credit: ABC)

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Who is competing on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro?

At the time of publication, no competitors have been announced, but we will let you know when they are revealed!

When does Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro air?

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is set to air on ABC on July 13, with episodes set to be released on Hulu on July 14.

At the time of publication, no announcements have been made about where to stream it in Australia.