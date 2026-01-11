Robert Irwin reveals the one thing that’s stopping him from moving to the US

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin has opened up about how he felt being away from Australia for six months.

has opened up about how he felt being away from Australia for six months. He landed in Australia earlier this month, after competing in Dancing with the Stars USA , and hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

, and hosting The revelation follows rumours that he’s moving to LA, after his growing popularity on the dancing show.

Advertisement

It’s been a busy time for Robert Irwin, having spent so long away from home that there was speculation he might actually move to the United States.

The 22-year-old wildlife warrior touched down in Australia on January 8, after six months away competing in Dancing with the Stars in the USA, and hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa.

While he loved filming the dancing show, he told The Daily Telegraph that the moment he won the competition, the time away from Australia and the zoo truly hit him.

“It’s funny”, he said.

Advertisement

“DWTS is such a hurricane, you live it, breathe it, so you don’t have much time to think of anything else.

Robert Irwin has revealed that he felt homesick when he filmed Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Instagram)

“But all along, I felt very clear that I was representing Australia and conservation.

“I watched all the socials people were doing from Australia, all the videos, and it just kept me going. But the moment I won the Mirror Ball, it hit me. I was like ‘Oh My God, this is amazing, but also, straight away ‘Oh I really, really miss home. It hit me hard.'”

Advertisement

After he hugged his dog Stella, who’s been battling cancer, he said he went to feed some crocodiles in the Crocoseum, which made him emotional.

“I got goose bumps, hearing the crowd just go insane – everyone went crazy – I just felt the love, and I knew I was finally home,” he said.

His confession comes after rumours swirled that he was making the move to the US, due to his building stardom.

Advertisement

While he competed on DWTS, Robert also revealed that he joined the cast of Zootopia 2, which became the second-highest-grossing film of 2025.

His stardom skyrocketed when he went on, and then won the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Not only that, but sources suggested that he was being eyed to resurrect I’m a Celebrity in the US, and potentially be cast as their future lead of The Bachelor.

One source told RadarOnline that his sister Bindi, who moved overseas to support her brother while he competed on DWTS, did so to keep an eye on him.

Advertisement

“He’s completely under the Hollywood spell right now, and it’s no wonder because he’s getting spoiled rotten,” the source alleged.

“His mum and sister can’t help worrying what it will do to him.”

In December, his mother Terri dropped a hint about his potential move on The Apple and The Tree podcast.

“I would have been fine if, you know, they had ended up in Europe or LA, or wherever they wanted to be to seek their dreams,” she said at the time.

Advertisement

“But they love working at Australia Zoo.”