Inside I’m A Celebrity hosts Julia Morris & Robert Irwin’s off-camera friendship

Julia Morris and Robert Irwin truly are a match made in heaven when it comes to their on-screen chemistry co-hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Advertisement

It’s been two years since the 22-year-old joined the comedian and Gold Logie nominee and replaced Dr Chris Brown.

And he and Julia have continued to be as much of a dream team as their first series together, with fans eagerly waiting to see them back on screen from January 18.

Read more about their close friendship below.

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris have formed a firm friendship. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Advertisement

Coming together as a duo

Australians were surprised when wildlife warrior was signed up alongside Julia to host IAC.

“He came for a chemistry test with Julia Morris, and it honestly took seconds for people to go, ‘Oh wow, here’s our guy’,” the show’s executive producer, Tamara Simoneau, told Mumbrella of Rob’s surprise casting in 2024.

“And then there was just no one else in the race.”

His bubbly energy brought a new layer of excitement to the fan favourite series, which Julia has hosted since 2015, previously with Dr Chris Brown.

Advertisement

The show’s producer, Tamara, previously shared that Julia “adores” Robert, adding, “They have become such a fun duo already.”

And she was certainly right, as fans have grown to love Julia and Robert’s chemistry in the jungle.

The co-hosts have had nothing but kind words to say about each other as they have formed a close friendship during their two years working together.

Advertisement

“There is a pure excitement that (Robert) has taken over the show,” Julia previously told New Idea.

“We seriously cannot believe our luck that we have global Wildlife Warrior, Robert [taking] up the magnificent mantle left by our beloved Doctor [Dr Chris Brown].“

“I cannot tell you how happy and relaxed I am,” she added to our sister publication WHO at the time.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world.“

Advertisement

She has also described Robert as a “fiercely intelligent young man” as well as “funny and super cool”.

Robert replaced Chris Brown, who hosted previous seasons of I’m a Celeb. (Credit: Channel 10)

The secret to their close friendship

The duo have previously dished on why they think their on-screen dynamic has been so successful, shutting down any doubts when Robert was first signed up.

“For me, I think the secret is the fact that off-screen and on-screen, the dynamic is exactly the same,” Robert told Mamamia last year.

Advertisement

“If you get along authentically, you get along in real life, then it’s gonna work in reality.”

Julia admitted that the fact that they had already known each other for a number of years helped with their on-screen dynamic.

“There’s a deep-seated kindness between us, and there has been for many, many years,” she added.

“They’re like, ‘How do they do this?’ We already had a friendship.”

Advertisement

They have won over legions of friends with their humorous banter. (Credit: Instagram)

Celebrating the important things

The co-hosts often share gushing tributes to each other on their birthdays, and most recently, Julia cheered on Robert while he competed on Dancing With The Stars.

Before Robert performed in the grand final, which he ultimately won, Julia shared a sweet message of support for her co-star as she backed him for the win.

“Our glorious @robertirwinphotography takes on the finale of @dancingwiththestars tonight,” she gushed.

Advertisement

“It’s not too late to vote if you are in the United States. That disco ball trophy is surely headed into the jungle? We love you & MASSIVE CHOOKAS!!!!! Love j & the jungle gang jx.”

Robert also featured in Julia’s end-of-year video as she shared an array of her highlights from 2025 on her Instagram.

As well as career highlights and shots with her friends, Robert also featured in content of them both filming IAC.

Advertisement

Protecting one another

Robert certainly holds Julia at an equal level of esteem, telling news.com.au that they are very “protective of each other”.

This was proven true when Robert was put in a tricky spot during an interview on KIISFM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2024.

When Kyle Sandilands grilled the Wildlife Warrior about his break-up with Rorie Buckey, Robert stalled by commending the shock jock’s “smooth” segue. When Kyle pushed for an answer, Julia jumped to her junior’s defence.

“You could do what I’ve done and find a person that hates you and buy them a house,” the comedian jokingly interrupted.

Advertisement

A touched Robert replied, “Julia Morris, you are a beautiful human being, and I love you dearly.”

Julia has proved she knows Robert very well, and recently shut down rumours that Robert could appear on The Bachelor.

After he was hit by rumours that he might join the show, Julia admitted she doesn’t think her co-star will join the show to find love.

“I don’t believe that he shares his personal life in that way,” she explained on the Confessions of a Reality Star podcast on November 28.

Advertisement

“If you live such a public existence… [and] having to share your lifetime grief with pretty much every person that you cross paths with… I think romance surely is something that needs to be behind closed doors.”

“I would be so shocked to my very foundations if I ever saw that happen.”

They are each other’s cheerleaders. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What did Julia Morris say about Robert Irwin’s Gold Logie nomination?

The comedian also defended him when Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger expressed her thoughts on his 2024 Gold Logie nomination.

Advertisement

At the time, Lynne commented on an Instagram post the now-winner Larry Emdur put up when he was nominated.

“I’m sorry, but ol’mate Irwin has been on telly for a bloody minute!! No disrespect intended,” she said, and mentioned she would vote for Larry instead.

Almost a month later, Julia told Yahoo Lifestyle that she understood the support, but not Lynne’s approach.

“I understand that people aren’t exposed to people from other networks very often. So I think that Lynne’s love for Larry – everyone looks at Larry and they’re like, ‘Larry deserves it, he’s been around forever’,” she said at the time.

Advertisement

“Well, my answer to that is, everybody deserves it on that list. So I totally get the sentiment of Lynne, where you want to protect and fiercely fight for the person that you adore, but it’s not appropriate to call out somebody else at someone else’s expense.”

“I just think Lynne knows better than that. Lynne is a fantastic woman, and she’s been around the industry for a long time. She’s an incredibly talented actress, and I think her passion for wanting Larry to take it is where that comes from.”

Cheering on each other for gold

Both hosts were nominated for the Gold Logie in 2024, and there wasn’t an ounce of competition between them.

Advertisement

Julia told The Project that it was great to be “side by side” with her friend and co-host as nominees.

Speaking to The Project on the red carpet weeks later, Robert said it was great to cheer for one another.

While ultimately the Gold Logie was awarded to Larry Edmur, being nominated together was still a huge achievement that the colleagues could share with one another.