All the signs that Robert Irwin is going to be the next Bachelor

Robert Irwin has been stealing hearts on Dancing With The Stars and he is looking for a girlfriend.

The wildlife warrior, 21, has openly admitted he’s on the lookout for love, and now fans are urging him to join The Bachelor.

But it might not be that far-fetched an idea, as Robert refused to shut down the chatter in a recent interview.

Speaking to E! News, Robert was asked whether he’d ever join a dating show, and he wasn’t totally against the idea.

Robert Irwin has fuelled rumours he will be the next Bachelor. (Credit: Instagram)

“Speaking of dating and maybe some reality ABC show, do you think you can ever see yourself on another one in the future?” the reporter said.

While Robert laughed, his DWTS professional partner, Witney Carson, firmly replied: “No.”

However, Robert cheekily said, “Hey, all I can say is, watch this space,” while Witney, 31, chastised him.

“Stranger things have happened… who knows.”

But Witney, who has been playing matchmaker for Robert, once again insisted: “Absolutely not.”

“You know what it is? I want to do it even more now! Now that I know you don’t want me to do it,” Robert cheekily teased.

Robert has been stealing hearts on Dancing With The Stars, and he’s looking for love. (Credit: Instagram)

Robert has described Witney as like another older sibling, and said she has taken the reins when it comes to his love life.

Along with his real-life sister, Bindi, Witney has been taking charge of his DMs to try and find him an American girlfriend.

Rumours have already been swirling that sparks are flying between Robert and DWTS professional Rylee Arnold, 20, after she called him the “cutest” and he shared a desire to be paired with her on the show.

In a recent interview, Robert praised Witney for “wingmanning” him as he opened up on how he wants to find love.

Speaking to E! News ahead of his second week on DWTS, he said: “We are still looking for the American girl!”

Witney then quipped: “You have to kind of go through a screening process, so submit your application to my DMs, then I will forward them to Bindi, and then we will see about the American tourist.”

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, Robert said he wants someone who is “kind” above all else.

“I think more than anything else, just genuine kindness, that’s so important,” he sweetly shared.

His dance partner, Witney Carson, has been trying to help him find a girlfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think you need to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind. Also, my life is a whirlwind and an adventure, and I’d love to share that with someone.”

Robert said his “role models” in love have been his parents, Terri and Steve Irwin, as well as his sister Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell.

“I’ve got a lot of great role models in the love department and a lot of people I look up to and go ‘couple goals’,” he gushed.

“I want to find that but it’s something you can’t rush and you’ve got to be open to that. I know she’s out there, and I look forward to it.”

If Robert found an American girlfriend, he certainly wouldn’t be the first person in his family to find love with an American.

In fact, his father Steve, who died in September 2006, famously met his mother Terri when she was visiting Australia from Oregon.

Robert Irwin has been single since his 2022 split from Rorie Buckey. (Credit: Instagram)

She stopped by Australia Zoo, where Steve worked, and it was love at first sight for the couple. Terri moved Down Under in 1992 after marrying Steve.

Then, Bindi also fell in love with an American, meeting her husband, Chandler, in November 2013 when he was visiting Australia Zoo, where she was giving a private tour.

The couple got married in March 2020 and welcomed their daughter Grace in March 2021.

Robert has been single since splitting from Rorie Buckey, the niece of the late Heath Ledger, in November 2022.

He was briefly linked to Australia Zoo employee Charlotte Briggs earlier this year, but he has not gone public with any serious relationship since his split from Rorie.

