Robert Irwin’s eye-watering Dancing With The Stars salary has been revealed

Robert Irwin is already making waves on Dancing With The Stars, and it appears he is being paid handsomely for his efforts.

Advertisement

The conservationist, 21, wowed the judges with his high-scoring debut, and he could be set to make some serious money if he impresses his way to the final.

According to Variety, every celebrity on the show makes around $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks they’re on air.

From week three onwards, any star that makes it through the brutal eliminations earns more money for each week they remain in the competition.

Robert Irwin’s massive Dancing With The Stars salary has been revealed. (Credit: Instagram/ABC)

Advertisement

But there are reportedly limits to their huge salaries, with Variety claiming in 2019 that the most one celebrity could earn was $295,000.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2020, confirmed the rumours that they get paid extra for every week they make it through.

“You get a bonus every week that you make it. The final four are in the final episode, they all get paid the same,’ she told the Trading Secrets podcast.

“But your signing bonus, I think you can negotiate a bit, like, to sign to say you’re going on the show.”

Advertisement

It is a considerably higher salary than the Aussie version of the dance competition, which saw its biggest stars earn $100,000 in total for the 2025 series.

Robert and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, wowed with their debut on the show. (Credit: Instagram/ABC)

But Mia Fevola, Harry Garside, and Kyle Schilling were among the lowest-earning stars on the 2025 Aussie edition, taking home just $27,000.

Robert looks set to get a very generous payday after blowing the judges away with his debut, with theories already circulating that he will win the Mirrorball Trophy.

Advertisement

On September 16, Robert took to the dance floor for the first time with his professional dance partner, Witney Carson.

For their first routine of the season, the pair performed an action-packed jive to Born to be Wild – which saw him nab joint first place.

“Honestly, I am so relieved, because listen, you had some big shoes to fill with Bindi, but you just didn’t just steal them, you owned those shoes, my friend,” judge Derek Hough said – referring to Robert’s sister Bindi winning the show in 2015.

Advertisement

“That was the best first dance I have ever seen on the show.”

They have already been tipped as the 2025 winners. (Credit: Instagram)

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli agreed, saying it was “not good, but great”.

In the end, they scored 15 out of 20 – equal first with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.

Advertisement

After his show-stopping debut, Sportsbet was quick to tip Robert as the 2025 winner.

Robert and his partner, Witney, currently have $1.57 odds, followed by reality TV star Whitney and her partner Mark Ballas, with $6.50 odds.