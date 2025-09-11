Robert Irwin says he misses late father Steve “every day”

Hearts broke around the world when beloved conservationist Steve Irwin died.

The zookeeper was killed in a stingray attack on September 4, 2006, leaving behind his wife, Terri, and two young children, Robert and Bindi.

Now 21 years old, Robert has reflected on the tragic loss of his father and how it has shaped his life.

Robert emotionally told how he feels closer to his father now that he is an adult and said he remains part of his life “every day”.

Robert Irwin has heartbreakingly spoken about the death of his father, Steve Irwin. (Credit: Getty)

“My dad exemplified what it was to truly live,” he told People.

“He’s still part of every day, every conversation […] I feel as though I get a little piece of him back in everything I hear about him or each photo I see.

“I have an even greater picture of who he was now that I’m reaching the same milestones he did as a young bloke. I feel closer to him, I really do.”

Robert also praised his mother, Terri, for guiding him and his sister Bindi, 27, through the loss and said he is “so tight-knit” with his family because of the tragedy.

Robert said he is aware of how “fragile” life can be, so he tries to give “100 per cent” to everything in his life.

And he’s certainly living by that motto as he takes on a new challenge – competing on Dancing with the Stars in the United States.

Robert said he has wanted to sign up for the show since watching Bindi compete and win back in 2015.

Even though he has worked with crocodiles, Robert said Dancing With The Stars “scares” him more than anything else he has ever done.

But he will have the support of Terri and Bindi, who have moved to the United States for three months while he competes on the program.

The big move has even sparked speculation that Bindi herself could make a return to the show.

Robert is very close with his mother Terri, and sister Bindi. (Credit: Instagram)

And her former dance partner Derek Hough only fuelled the rumours when he said he couldn’t wait to see her “on the dance floor”.

“We haven’t reunited yet, but I’m hoping to see her on the dance floor this season, you know what I mean…” he recently told Access Hollywood.

“I’m hoping to see her on the dance floor. I love the closeness of their family.”

Bindi took home the mirrorball trophy in 2015 at the age of 17, while Robert has been teamed up with Witney Carson on the 2025 series.

