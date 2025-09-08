Is Bindi Irwin going to make a surprise return to Dancing With The Stars?

Bindi Irwin famously competed on and won Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Now, her younger brother Robert, 21, is following in her footsteps and is putting on his dancing shoes for the 2025 series.

Ever the supportive sister, Bindi, 27, has relocated to the United States with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace, four, for three months while Robert competes.

She will be cheering him on every week alongside their mother, Terri Irwin.

Bindi Irwin won Dancing With The Stars when she was 17, and now she’s back to support Robert. (Credit: Getty)

Her big move has sparked speculation that she could be making a surprise return to Dancing with the Stars herself.

And her former dance partner Derek Hough only fuelled the rumours when he said he couldn’t wait to see her “on the dance floor”.

“We haven’t reunited yet, but I’m hoping to see her on the dance floor this season, you know what I mean…” he told Access Hollywood.

“I’m hoping to see her on the dance floor. I love the closeness of their family.”

Choreographer Derek, 40, said he has already spoken to Robert ahead of his debut on September 16.

“He’s ready, Robert’s ready! He’s been waiting for this for 10 years,” he added.

Robert has been matched up with Witney Carson on the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Derek said he still has the “same energy” that he had while watching Bindi on the dance competition when he was 11 years old.

Robert has been teamed up with professional dancer Witney Carson on the American series.

Bindi took home the mirrorball trophy in 2015 at the age of 17, but Robert said he feels no competition between them.

“There is no sibling rivalry,” he told People. “It’s actually really nice. She has just said, ‘Go into this and make it your own.’ She said it’s going to be a completely different experience.”

He said being part of the American show brought back memories of watching his sister compete.

“I mean, I was there as a little 11-year-old kid with my little blonde bowl cut watching her and trying to support from the sidelines, and now Bindi is going to be there supporting me, and she’ll have a lot more dance wisdom than 11-year-old Robert,” he said.

Robert was just 11 years old when Bindi won the program. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I didn’t have much to bring to the table, but she does. She’s done it. She’s won it.”

Despite her success, Robert insisted he is not feeling the pressure but plans to “lean” on Bindi for support throughout.

“I think loss brings a family together like nothing else, and for us, for Bindi and me, we’ve always had each other’s backs through everything, and this is going to be no different. I feel very lucky that I’ve got her in my corner,” he added.

The Irwins have been extremely close ever since Steve tragically died in a stingray attack in 2006, when Robert and Bindi were children.