Bindi Irwin ditches Australia for new home overseas

Wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin has revealed that she’s leaving Australia Zoo behind and has “officially” moved overseas.

She made the shocking announcement via Instagram on August 31.

“G’day, guys. I wanted to pop on here and share a little bit of a life update with you,” Bindi began. “We have officially moved to Los Angeles.”

She then clarified that it’s only temporary.

“Not forever, for the next 3 months, Australia is it will always be home,” she continued.

“But we are here to support my incredible brother on Dancing with the Stars.”

Bindi Irwin has moved to the USA with her family to support her brother on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Instagram)

Robert was announced as the first contestant on the show in the US, also marking 10 years since Bindi competed.

“It was about 10 years ago that I competed on Dancing with the Stars here in America, and I actually won with my amazing partner Derek,” she explained.

Bindi then went on to say it was a “life-changing experience” she was grateful to be a part of.

“And now my little brother’s going to be on the show, except he’s not so little anymore. I can’t wait to support him and cheer him on every week in the audience and maybe learn some advice here and there,” she said.

It’s been 10 years since Bindi went on Dancing with the Stars in the US. (Credit: Getty)

“He is going to shine, though, and I know in my heart that he’s going to make it far because he is such a fantastic human being.”

She finished the video by encouraging others to follow her brother and support his dancing journey.

In her caption, she said her daughter was also excited to watch Uncle Robert.

“If you’re wondering who will be cheering the loudest in the audience, it will definitely be me and Grace. She has already chosen all her dresses to wear in the ballroom audience each week. ❤️🥹 #DWTS,” she wrote.

The move to the United States comes months after Bindi was rushed to emergency surgery there in May.

At the time, she was unable to go to the Steve Irwin gala in Las Vegas. She had her appendix and 14 endometriosis lesions removed, and a hernia stitched up.

Robert has revealed that rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars have begun! (Credit: Instagram)

When is Robert Irwin going on Dancing with the Stars USA?

Robert has been busy training for the show, but will officially hit the dance floor on September 16.

“I’m definitely going to be leaning on her a lot, as I have throughout my entire life, to be honest,” he told People, referring to his older sister.

“I think loss brings a family together like nothing else, and for us, for Bindi and me, we’ve always had each other’s backs through everything, and this is going to be no different. I feel very lucky that I’ve got her in my corner.”

You can stream the upcoming season via Disney+