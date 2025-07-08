Ever since Robert Irwin started co-hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and graced the cover of Stellar magazine in 2024 with a mature new look, fans have gone wild for the wildlife warrior.

Advertisement

But when the 21-year-old stripped down and posed for a racy Bonds ad campaign in nothing but his underwear and with a few snakes slithering around, that’s when his social media followers really went into a frenzy.

“Oh, so this is what being a cougar feels like,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“I did not have Robert Irwin thirst trap on my Bingo card,” another shared.

While Robert is flattered by his new found fame as one of Australia’s most eligible bachelors, he recently admitted he was also finding it quite confronting.

Advertisement

“I’m in a scary place right now,” he told US Weekly last month.

“I’ve been kinda sorta avoiding the direct message section for a little bit. The last couple of months have been very eye-opening, that’s for sure.”

Robert Irwin has sent fans into a frenzy in the past. (Credit: Instagram)

Safety concerns

Now, New Idea can reveal that Robert’s not the only freaked out by all of the inappropriate attention he has been receiving lately. His mum, Terri, is also worried about her son’s safety.

Advertisement

“Robert wasn’t kidding when he said his DMs have become scary, but there’s a big difference between lustful women and insane jealous nutjobs– and it’s the latter that’s got Terri particularly on edge,” reveals our insider.

“Obviously a troll’s gonna troll, but some of these messages have become sinister, dark and threatening.”

According to our source, protective Terri has even asked Robert to allow her access to his social media platforms so she can monitor it.

“Terri’s not taking any chances with her only son so is having their security tightened up. The last thing she wants is some kind of stalker situation unfolding,” they explained.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, we hear Robert has told his mum to relax and that he has everything under control.

“Robert’s taking it in his stride, but even he’s been disturbed by some of the messages. It’s a completely different world now to when his dad was in the public eye – and people aren’t so friendly, especially online. It’s certainly got him a lot more aware of his surroundings and being less accessible in public spaces. Stalkers are real and he’s beginning to understand the dark side of fame Bindi’s talked about.”

The 21-year-old says working out is a big part of his life. (Credit: Instagram)

Robert’s apology

Earlier this week, Robert was also forced to issue a grovelling apology to a Coffs Harbour café after he left the eatery without paying.

Advertisement

“I went in there, and there was a lot of people, who, you know, saw me and said g’day, and wanted to have a photo,” Robert explained in a lengthy video shared on Instagram.

“But it turned into a bit of a frenzy…It was a bit of a flurry there for a moment,” he continued.

It wasn’t until the next day that Robert realised he had left without fixing his bill.

“I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realise. I felt terrible.”

Advertisement

Robert went on to encourage his followers to visit Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour.

“I apologise again. Today is not the day I start my life of crime,” he joked.