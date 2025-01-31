Julia Morris and Robert Irwin truly are a match made in heaven when it comes to their on-screen chemistry co-hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

It’s been a year since the 21-year-old has joined the comedian and Gold Logie nominee and replaced Dr Chris Brown.

Robert and Julia have formed a firm friendship. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Coming together as a duo

“He came for a chemistry test with Julia Morris and it honestly took seconds for people to go, ‘Oh wow, here’s our guy’,” the show’s executive producer, Tamara Simoneau, told Mumbrella of Rob’s surprise casting in 2024.

“And then there was just no one else in the race.”

While long-time fans of I’m A Celeb questioned if Julia would keep up her “flirty” dynamic with Robert, the comedian shut down the suggestion, telling news.com.au it would be “creepy”.

“He’s got such a different dynamic with Julia,” agreed Tamara.

“Which I think is going to be really fun for viewers to see.”

The exec added that Rob is “so authentic” and a “bundle of joy to work with”.

“Julia adores him,” Tamara further enthused. “They have become such a fun duo already.”

Robert replaced Chris Brown who hosted previous seasons of I’m a Celeb. (Credit: Channel 10)

It’s true, fans love Julia and Robert’s chemistry in the jungle. And the co-hosts have had nothing but kind words to say about each other.

“There is a pure excitement that (Robert) has taken over the show,” Julia previously told New Idea in an exclusive interview at the time.

“We seriously cannot believe our luck that we have global Wildlife Warrior, Robert [taking] up the magnificent mantle left by our beloved Doctor [Dr Chris Brown].“

“I cannot tell you how happy and relaxed I am,” the 56-year-old also told our sister publication WHO at the time.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world.“

“We come with a similar on-camera experience under our belts,” she added, calling Rob a “fiercely intelligent young man” as well as “funny and super cool”.

Protecting one another

Robert certainly holds Julia at an equal level of esteem, telling news.com.au that they are very “protective of each other”.

This was proven true when Robert was put in a tricky spot during an interview on KIISFM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2024.

When Kyle Sandilands grilled the Wildlife Warrior about his breakup with Rorie Buckey, Robert stalled by commending the shock jock’s “smooth” segue. When Kyle pushed for an answer, Julia jumped to her junior’s defence.

“You could do what I’ve done and find a person that hates you and buy them a house,” the comedian jokingly interrupted.

A touched Robert replied: “Julia Morris you are a beautiful human being and I love you dearly.”

A dream television pairing. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What did Julia Morris say about Robert Irwin’s Gold Logie nomination?

The comedian also defended him when Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger expressed her thoughts on his 2024 Gold Logie nomination.

At the time, Lynne commented on an Instagram post the now-winner Larry Emdur put up when he was nominated.

“I’m sorry but ol’mate Irwin has been on telly for a bloody minute!! No disrespect intended” she said, and mentioned she would vote for Larry instead.

Almost a month later, Julia told Yahoo Lifestyle that she understood the support, but not Lynne’s approach.

“I understand that people aren’t exposed to people from other networks very often. So I think that Lynne’s love for Larry – everyone looks at Larry and they’re like, ‘Larry deserves it, he’s been around forever’.,” she said at the time.

“Well, my answer to that is, everybody deserves it on that list. So I totally get the sentiment of Lynne where you want to protect and fiercely fight for the person that you adore, but it’s not appropriate to call out somebody else at someone else’s expense. And Lynne knows better than that.”

“I just think Lynne knows better than that. Lynne is a fantastic woman and she’s been around the industry for a long time, she’s an incredibly talented actress, and I think her passion for wanting Larry to take it is where that comes from.”

Cheering on each other for gold

Both hosts were nominated the Gold Logie in 2024 and were both thrilled for each other.

Julia told The Project that it was great to be “side by side” with her friend and co-host as nominees.

Speaking to The Project on the red carpet weeks later, Robert said it was great to cheer for one another.

While ultimately the Gold Logie was awarded to Larry Edmur, being nominated together was still a huge achievement that the friends and colleagues could share with one another.

