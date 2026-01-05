DWTS judge Derek Hough welcomes his first child as Bindi Irwin sends sweet message

Derek Hough has welcomed his first child with his wife, Hayley Erbert.

The Dancing With The Stars USA judge took to Instagram on January 5 to share the jovial news with his followers.

He confirmed their little one was born on December 29 and shared the adorable name they’d chosen for their child.

“December 29, 2025. Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” he gushed in a caption.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have welcomed their first child together. (Credit: Getty)

Bindi Irwin, who won DWTS with Derek as her dance partner in 2015, was quick to send her well wishes in the comments.

“Congratulations on this beautiful new chapter,” she penned.

Terri Irwin added, “Your greatest adventure begins!”

Meanwhile, Witney Carson, who won the 2025 series of DWTS with Robert Irwin, gushed, “AHHHHH!!!!!”

Derek has had a longstanding connection with the Irwin family ever since he was partnered with Bindi on DWTS when she was 17 years old.

Exactly 10 years later, he then served as a judge when Robert soared to victory during the 2025 series.

Derek first joined DWTS as a professional dancer in 2007 and won a record six Mirrorball Trophies before he transitioned into a judging role in 2020.

He met his now-wife, Hayley, dancing on the show 10 years ago, and they went on to tie the knot in 2023.

Though they first met in 2015, they kept their relationship quiet until making their Instagram debut in 2017.

Bindi Irwin won DWTS with Derek in 2015. (Credit: Getty )

Just months after tying the knot, Hayley underwent emergency brain surgery after being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

“Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She made a miraculous recovery and returned to dancing, and viewed her pregnancy as a “miracle” following her near-fatal health scare.