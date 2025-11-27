Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez fuel dating rumours with sweet DWTS finale display

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez met on Dancing With The Stars.

Xochitl won Dancing With The Stars in 2023.

Xochitl supported Robert at the Dancing With The Stars final.

Robert has been single since his split from Rorie Buckey in February 2024.

Robert Irwin might have won Dancing with the Stars, but it seems he’s lost his heart to American actress Xochitl Gomez!

Amid reports they’re dating, the pair were seen looking very cosy backstage during this week’s grand finale in Los Angeles.

Actress Xochitl, 19, won DWTS in 2023 and returned to the show to dance with Robert, 22, for the show’s 20th birthday episode on November 11.

During judging, Derek Hough commented on their “chemistry”, sparking online chatter, and the pair’s close friendship has added to the speculation.

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez have sparked dating rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

At the final, they then fuelled the rumours once again as they were seen looking very close, with Xochitl greeting Robert with a huge bouquet of good luck flowers outside his trailer.

He also introduced her to his family, and later, after Robert and his dance partner Witney Carson claimed the Mirror Ball trophy, he made a beeline for Xochitl.

The pair embraced in a warm hug, with sources saying their body language definitely seemed to suggest something “more intimate”. Xochitl grabbed the nape of Robert’s neck while he closed his eyes as he pulled her close.

He was also reportedly overheard telling her, “See you soon”.

After the final, Xochitl took to Instagram to share a whole host of backstage snaps from the epic night, including one of her and Robert cuddling up to one another.

But when asked if she was dating anyone just moments ahead of the final, Xochitl said she was single.

“Yes, I am,” she said with a laugh while chatting to pros Jan Ravnick and Brandon Armstrong on a TikTok livestream.

She brought him flowers and supported him at the Dancing With The Stars final. (Credit: Backgrid)

In a recent interview, Xochitl confirmed that she and Robert have chemistry after they were spotted enjoying a day date at LA hotspot, Erewhon.

Xochitl also attended the premiere of Robert’s animated movie Zootopia 2 on November 13.

However, the pair have not publicly revealed whether they are dating or if they are just friends.

Robert hasn’t dated anyone publicly since he split from Rorie Buckey in February 2024.

He has expressed that he’s very eager to find love, but last week admitted it is “so challenging to navigate” dating in the public eye.

“Anything you do will be on TikTok the next day,” he said.

Xochitl rubbed shoulders with his family at the final. (Credit: Instagram)

He even admitted he was looking for an American girlfriend while filming DWTS.

Speaking to E! News during his first week on the show, he said: “We are still looking for the American girl!”

He praised his dance partner, Witney, for “wingmanning” him and helping him to find a girlfriend, saying she’s like a “protective older sister”.

Witney, 31, then quipped: “You have to kind of go through a screening process, so submit your application to my DMs, then I will forward them to Bindi, and then we will see about the American tourist.”