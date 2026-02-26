The Bachelor’s Alisha Aitken-Radburn is expecting her second child

Alisha Aitken-Radburn has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Glenn Smith.

Advertisement

The couple already share a daughter, Poppy Florence Smith, 16 months, and are now gearing up to welcome baby number two.

Alisha confirmed the news in an adorable Instagram post of Poppy wearing a T-shirt, which read “big sister”.

The caption added, “Hey guys, check out my new shirt!!! Number two arriving July.”

Scroll on for everything you need to know about their growing family.

Advertisement

Did Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith meet on The Bachelor?

Alisha and Glenn first met when they both joined the third season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2020.

They were no stranger to the Bachelor franchise, with Alisha having appeared on Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins’ season, while Glenn Smith featured in Angie Kent’s season.

They announced their engagement in October 2021, a year after falling in love on television.

Advertisement

“She said yes!” Glenn gushed at the time.

“I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day!

“The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you.”

Advertisement

They officially tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia in April 2023.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith met on The Bachelor in Paradise. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have children?

The Perth-based couple knew they wanted to start a family together before they got engaged.

“It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around,” Alisha told our sister publication WHO in May 2021.

Advertisement

They welcomed their first child, Poppy, on October 2, 2024, and are now expecting baby number two.

We’re so happy for them!