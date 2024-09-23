The Bachelor couple Holly Kingston and Jimmy Nicholson have revealed that they are having a baby boy in an emotional gender reveal video shared on social media.

Notably, their son will be the first boy born from The Bachelor Australia franchise ever!

“[First] Bachie boyyyyy!!!!!! So happy for you both,” fellow Bachelor alumni Laura Byrne commented on the announcement post with Tim Robards also chiming in: “How good!!!! Broken the Bachie spell.”

The couple could hardly contain their excitement when they found out. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram in June, the newlyweds confirmed they were going to be parents for the first time by sharing a photo of Holly’s burgeoning bump with the caption: “COMING 2024! 🐣.”

Fans were overjoyed for the couple, taking to the comments to share their congratulations.

MAFS‘ Johnny Balbuziente, who had just welcomed his first child with partner Kerry, commented: “No way!!! Yesss team, this week just keeps on getting better! – congratulations, so excited for you both.”

The announcement post in question. (Credit: Instagram)

Fellow Bachie star Matty J added: “Congrats guys… enjoy your last few months of freedom before you enter hell! Just kidding, parenting is great 😅.”

Brittany Hockley, who recently got engaged, penned: “And there it is!!! Congrats lovers ❤️🙌.”

And Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg cheekily quipped: “You’re welcome.”

The news came 10 months after Holly and Jimmy tied the knot in Palm Beach, NSW.

They married in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

“Thank you @hollykingston for making me the happiest man on earth 💍,” the pilot wrote at the time.

Their nuptials fell a year after Jimmy popped the question in Sorrento, Italy.

Holly and Jimmy met on season nine of The Bachelor, falling in love right before our eyes.

As soon as the finale aired, the couple moved in together – setting up residence in Jimmy’s Bondi pad.

Holly and Jimmy first met on season nine of The Bachelor. (Credit: Instagram)

At the time, Sydney was still in lockdown due to COVID and the duo had reached major relationship milestones before even going on their first real date.

“We’ve moved in together, met each other’s families, flown around Australia… and we still haven’t been to a restaurant or café together, we like to call it dating in reverse,” Holly wrote on Instagram at the time.

Of course, the reversed process worked out well for the pair – with Holly describing Jimmy as her “soulmate”.

