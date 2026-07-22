I tried the viral 32-layered chocolate cake. It wasn’t what I expected

Chocolate is certainly one of my vices, and when it’s in a cake or pastry, I am usually a goner. Especially when it includes dark chocolate.

Advertisement

Which is exactly what happened when I made my way to The Fullerton Hotel in Sydney’s CBD to try its signature 32-layer chocolate cake.

Yes, you read that correctly. Thirty-two layers. My friend tried it weeks before I did and said it was meant for sharing, but I simply thought – challenge accepted. I can do this alone.

Like many perfect recipes, they all start with a simple craving. For the hotel’s Head Pastry Chef, Jessica Timpano, the idea came to her on a gloomy and rainy day.

Wondering why chocolate cake wasn’t already on the menu, she took it upon herself to create something unforgettable.

Advertisement

I counted, there are 32 layers. (Credit: The Fullerton Hotel)

She tells me that it was initially meant to be 27 layers, but she and her team accidentally miscounted. Like many happy accidents, they decided to stick with it.

Since it was introduced in 2025, it has turned heads and become an instant classic.

When it was set in front of me, I immediately regretted coming alone, and almost felt like Bruce Bogtrotter after Miss Trunchbull made him eat an entire chocolate cake in Matilda.

Advertisement

But unlike him, I wasn’t there against my will. I was just intimidated.

And as the sauce was poured over the cake and the cream was served on top, I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to tackle it.

But as I made it through layer by layer, I was surprised that it wasn’t too heavy and didn’t feel overly rich.

Advertisement

And this is something Jessica kept in mind as she developed the recipe.

“From the beginning, I knew this cake was going to be served from the fridge, so creating the right texture was really important,” she explains.

“We spent a lot of time experimenting with different recipes and components to make sure it would still feel light and enjoyable to eat.”

“We ultimately decided to use a silky crémeux, which gives the cake a luxurious texture while balancing the flavour.”

Advertisement

The pastry chef says no additional sugar is in the crémeux, so it isn’t overly sweet. It’s also made with Valrhona Hukambi 53 per cent Chocolate, which is a mix of Brazilian cocoa, French milk and Madagascan vanilla.

Trust me when I say it’s a brilliant combination.

I gave it a decent shot, but don’t be fooled – i didn’t polish it ALL off. (Credit: New Idea Food)

Another secret to this signature cake is that the hotel uses a premium cocoa powder, which Jessica says is a dark mahogany-red shade and rich in flavour. This means the chocolate profile is consistent throughout all 32 layers.

Advertisement

If you pace yourself as I did, it doesn’t feel as naughty as it does.

Since the cake was introduced, she tells me the hotel has served more than 6,500 slices.

Thankfully, she adds that the hotel is also selling it as a whole cake for celebrations. Actually, maybe she shouldn’t have told me that… I might become a regular.

I made my way through each layer and took breaks in between (it was a marathon, not a sprint), but I ended up stopping with just 12 layers left.

Advertisement

Thankfully, I was able to take the rest home and polished it off with my family the very next day.