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Has the MasterChef Australia 2026 winner already been LEAKED?!

Who do you think will be Australia's next MasterChef?
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MasterChef Australia has made a triumphant return in 2026, but the winner might have already leaked months before the finale.

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After three episodes of intense and wholesome auditions, the top 24 contestants were revealed.

All “fresh faces”, they are ready to show the judges and Australia what they can do, in the hopes of winning the title and $250,000.

However, some favourites have already emerged and fans are convinced they’ve already worked out who will be the winner.

Scroll on for all of the theories about the winner below.

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MasterChef Australia contestants 2026
Has the winner of MasterChef Australia 2026 already leaked? (Credit: Chanel 10)

Who is the winner of MasterChef Australia 2026?

While the show has just started airing on Channel 10, and filming is still underway, frontrunners have emerged from the group.

This year’s contestants certainly raised the bar with their impressive audition dishes, and fans have already started making predictions.

“I’m for team Hannah,” one wrote on social media about the mother of four, who hails from Western Australia.

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“From watching MasterChef professionals and amateurs around the world, I’m convinced Hanah will slay the competition!” another wrote in agreement.

Other fans think Jackie Wu, who served chiffon cake to Poh Ling Yeow and got her seal of approval, will claim the title and the $250,000 prize.

“GO JACKIE!!! You’re my MasterChef,” a fan wrote, while another also commented, “goooooo @jackieyz i’m your biggest fan hehehe 🥹❣️⭐️”.

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Others are backing Lydia Kamperos, who won the first apron of the season on the spot.

Council worker Pat McGarry has also become a fan favourite.

“Pat McGarry, looking forward to watching. Oh bro, you are a champion! X,” a fan gushed.

Hannah Johnson MasterChef Australia 2026
Do you think Hannah will win season 18 of MasterChef Australia? (Credit: Channel 10)
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When will the MasterChef 2026 final air?

Endomol Shine’s Director of Content, Marty Benson, told TV Tonight that we can expect the usual 60-episode season, so the winner is a while off.

However, one fan has already predicted the top five. “My top 5 homecooks go to: Luke, Olaolu, Annabel, Aaron, and Pat🔥❤️,” they wrote.

Watch MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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