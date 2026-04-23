Has the MasterChef Australia 2026 winner already been LEAKED?!

MasterChef Australia has made a triumphant return in 2026, but the winner might have already leaked months before the finale.

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After three episodes of intense and wholesome auditions, the top 24 contestants were revealed.

All “fresh faces”, they are ready to show the judges and Australia what they can do, in the hopes of winning the title and $250,000.

However, some favourites have already emerged and fans are convinced they’ve already worked out who will be the winner.

Scroll on for all of the theories about the winner below.

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Has the winner of MasterChef Australia 2026 already leaked? (Credit: Chanel 10)

Who is the winner of MasterChef Australia 2026?

While the show has just started airing on Channel 10, and filming is still underway, frontrunners have emerged from the group.

This year’s contestants certainly raised the bar with their impressive audition dishes, and fans have already started making predictions.

“I’m for team Hannah,” one wrote on social media about the mother of four, who hails from Western Australia.

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“From watching MasterChef professionals and amateurs around the world, I’m convinced Hanah will slay the competition!” another wrote in agreement.

Other fans think Jackie Wu, who served chiffon cake to Poh Ling Yeow and got her seal of approval, will claim the title and the $250,000 prize.

“GO JACKIE!!! You’re my MasterChef,” a fan wrote, while another also commented, “goooooo @jackieyz i’m your biggest fan hehehe 🥹❣️⭐️”.

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Others are backing Lydia Kamperos, who won the first apron of the season on the spot.

Council worker Pat McGarry has also become a fan favourite.

“Pat McGarry, looking forward to watching. Oh bro, you are a champion! X,” a fan gushed.

Do you think Hannah will win season 18 of MasterChef Australia? (Credit: Channel 10)

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When will the MasterChef 2026 final air?

Endomol Shine’s Director of Content, Marty Benson, told TV Tonight that we can expect the usual 60-episode season, so the winner is a while off.

However, one fan has already predicted the top five. “My top 5 homecooks go to: Luke, Olaolu, Annabel, Aaron, and Pat🔥❤️,” they wrote.

Watch MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.