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MasterChef fan favourite nabs white apron and returns to the competition

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We’ve reached the halfway point of MasterChef Australia 2026, and the show has delivered another major twist – an eliminated contestant has earned their spot in the competition!

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Eight eliminated contestants returned to the kitchen in the hopes of winning the highly coveted white apron.

In the end, it was 20-year-old Bella Di Conza who won her spot back in the competition.

She was sadly the third contestant sent home during an emotional elimination, and whilst she’s known for her desserts, that’s what sent her home.

Bella Di Conza MasterChef Australia 2026
Bella has returned to the MasterChef kitchen, after winning the comeback challenge. (Credit: Channel 10)
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But she stuck to her guns and upped the ante with her savoury dessert titled Nonna’s Garden.

This is incredibly fitting because after she was eliminated, she exclusively told New Idea that she planned to create a cookbook with all of her nonna’s recipes.

During the June 9 episode, the contestants were tasked with cooking a dish they wished they made during their first stint of the competition.

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Bella knew there was a lot riding on her out-of-the-ordinary dessert.

With a capsicum sorbet at the helm, it was accompanied by a chocolate soil, fennel gel, parsley powder and chocolate verjuice crémeux.

“I might be crazy,” she said about the bizarre dessert flavour combinations and all of the technical elements in her dish.

Especially when she said she’s made all of the elements before, but never together in 75 minutes.

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MasterChef Australia 2026 contestants returning to earn spot back in competition
Bella competed against seven other hopefuls. (Credit: Channel 10)

Despite her worries that she wouldn’t get everything on the plate, she did, and the judges said they felt her absence in the kitchen.

“We have missed the Bella touch,” Poh said.

Sofia also praised the student for her “mature and sophisticated” palette and for subverting their expectations with her flavour choices.

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“You need to be a pastry chef,” the judge said, with Bella replying and revealing that’s what she planned to do.

Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm, and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm, on Channel 10 and 10Play.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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