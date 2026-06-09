MasterChef fan favourite nabs white apron and returns to the competition

We’ve reached the halfway point of MasterChef Australia 2026, and the show has delivered another major twist – an eliminated contestant has earned their spot in the competition!

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Eight eliminated contestants returned to the kitchen in the hopes of winning the highly coveted white apron.

In the end, it was 20-year-old Bella Di Conza who won her spot back in the competition.

She was sadly the third contestant sent home during an emotional elimination, and whilst she’s known for her desserts, that’s what sent her home.

Bella has returned to the MasterChef kitchen, after winning the comeback challenge. (Credit: Channel 10)

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But she stuck to her guns and upped the ante with her savoury dessert titled Nonna’s Garden.

This is incredibly fitting because after she was eliminated, she exclusively told New Idea that she planned to create a cookbook with all of her nonna’s recipes.

During the June 9 episode, the contestants were tasked with cooking a dish they wished they made during their first stint of the competition.

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Bella knew there was a lot riding on her out-of-the-ordinary dessert.

With a capsicum sorbet at the helm, it was accompanied by a chocolate soil, fennel gel, parsley powder and chocolate verjuice crémeux.

“I might be crazy,” she said about the bizarre dessert flavour combinations and all of the technical elements in her dish.

Especially when she said she’s made all of the elements before, but never together in 75 minutes.

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Bella competed against seven other hopefuls. (Credit: Channel 10)

Despite her worries that she wouldn’t get everything on the plate, she did, and the judges said they felt her absence in the kitchen.

“We have missed the Bella touch,” Poh said.

Sofia also praised the student for her “mature and sophisticated” palette and for subverting their expectations with her flavour choices.

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“You need to be a pastry chef,” the judge said, with Bella replying and revealing that’s what she planned to do.

Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm, and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm, on Channel 10 and 10Play.

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