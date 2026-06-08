How MasterChef’s Hannah and Pat landed their dishes in Coles

Two MasterChef Australia contestants have lifted the lid on how their dishes were reproduced by Coles for millions of Australians to consume at home.

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Hannah Johnson and Pat McGarry both won the Mystery Box challenge set by Curtis Stone as a part of Aussie Classics Week, where they were all tasked with creating a special version of a pie or ice cream.

Now, Aussies can try their MasterChef challenge creations for themselves from Coles for a limited time from June 8.

The mother of four was inspired by her family, and blew the judges away with her cheeseburger pie.

Hannah said her cheeseburger was adapted several times by Coles. (Credit: Channel 10)

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She tells us that seeing her creation on supermarket shelves across the country is “exciting” and a real pinch-me moment.

“Like, it’s quite unique to be able to actually go in and develop a recipe,” Hannah exclusively shared with New Idea after her challenge win.

“Pat and I got to go into Coles’ headquarters and actually taste the recipe they had a couple of different options that they were doing.

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“We got to kind of write notes on our method and they took that and kind of created it into a production that Coles could mass produce for a nationwide delivery.”

She then went on to explain what it took to get it to the final product.

“They had the original products to taste test against and then they had a couple of different options, and I got to taste and say, ‘Yes, I like this’, or ‘No, I don’t like that one’, and yeah it was pretty cool.”

Pat said the development of Salted Caramel & Bickie Crumble Ice Cream came “pretty close” to what he produced in the MasterChef kitchen, and was “true” to his original flavours.

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During the MasterChef challenge, Pat served his ice cream, which is now available at Coles, with an apple pie. (Credit: Channel 10)

But it took a bit of developing to get there.

“I like it salty, so I was just kind of wanting it a bit more salty and just a bit more of the bicky crumb in there as well,” he explained to New Idea.

“So, just making sure that that was included and tell that they could deliver that on such a larger scale.”

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A lover of classic flavours, he told New Idea that he has made it since winning the challenge, and looks forward to comparing it when he buys the ice cream from Coles.