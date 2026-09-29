My Kitchen Rules star Simon reveals the truth behind THOSE Deanne romance rumours

There’s more than just competition brewing on this series of My Kitchen Rules.

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In fact, there appeared to be sparks flying on Tuesday, September 29, as Simon got starry-eyed for rival Deanne.

Taking to the kitchen with his best mate Angus for their first Instant Restaurant, the school teacher appeared flustered to have Deanne as his guest – even serving her a dessert with a desiccated coconut love heart!

Simon (right, with Angus) appears smitten with Deanne on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking to New Idea, Simon reflects on his red-faced scenes, admitting he was hoping to win Deanne over.

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“Deanne caught my eye, and I was sort of trying to put a bit of the dingo magic to try to win her over, and unfortunately I’m not sure that I got across the line there, but we live in hope,” he cheekily tells us.

After being drawn to Deanne, he says he wanted to shoot his shot, adding, “No rock unturned or whatever it is. You’ve got to put your best foot forward!”

While his attempts to win her over might not have worked (yet!), Angus and Simon say that Alisha and Deanne were one of the teams they got on best with.

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“We actually got along quite well with Alisha and Deanne. I certainly got along well with Deanne!” Simon jokes.

“The only [team] I probably wasn’t intimidated by [at the start of the competition] was Alisha and Deanne,” Angus adds.

Deanne got special attention during Simon and Angus’ Instant Restaurant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, Simon jokes: “We were intimidated in other ways!”

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While we will have to wait and see whether Simon’s attempts to win over Deanne work, the two women certainly noticed his attention in Tuesday’s episode.

“Is there going to be a romance?” Alisha teased upon seeing the love-heart decoration Simon gave Deanne.

Could this be a rivalry romance brewing? We’re rooting for them!