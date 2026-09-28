MKR “fix” bombshell! Jane’s connection to Colin Fassnidge exposed

My Kitchen Rules has already found itself at the centre of controversy after just one episode.

Advertisement

Food stylist Jane, 49, has ruffled feathers with her strong opinions on plating, and jaws dropped around the table when her connection to Colin Fassnidge was exposed.

“Never in all my time sitting in this position, have I had someone that I know at the table, and it’s not Manu,” Colin declared during the first Instant Restaurant.

“I know Jane from a long time ago, very good food stylist.”

My Kitchen Rules stars Jane and Shane have caused a stir already. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

The table descended into shock, with the contestants left enraged that Jane hadn’t informed them of the link herself, deeming her a “threat” in the competition.

“She should have mentioned that to us before, because he’s a judge,” Tiffany argued.

“I think Jane was pretty keen to keep that to herself, explain why,” Angus fumed.

Alisha and Deanne admitted they would struggle “trusting” anyone in the competition after the bombshell was dropped, with concerns that it could affect the scoring.

Advertisement

However, Colin insisted it would in no way change his votes, before joking, “How will you feel if you get a one from me, Jane?”

So, how do Jane and Colin actually know one another? Scroll down to find out.

It has emerged that Jane actually knows judge Colin Fassnidge – and they follow each other on Instagram! (Credit: Channel Seven/Instagram)

How do MKR contestant Jane and Colin know each other?

Jane is no stranger to the food industry, with decades of experience as a food stylist and culinary writer.

Advertisement

While it’s not known exactly when she worked with Colin, Jane rubbed shoulders with him in her role.

While Colin said their work together was “a long time ago”, they may know each other better than it seems – as they are Instagram friends!

A quick search shows that Jane and Colin both follow each other on the platform, while she also boasts other famous pals.

Advertisement

Jessica Rowe, Edwina Bartholomew and fellow My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel are all among her 12.5k followers on the platform.

In fact, one photograph from 2015 shows her rubbing shoulders with former MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston.

And they appeared to be quite good pals, judging by the sweet kiss on the cheek he gave her during their run-in at the Delicious Produce Awards.

The photograph holds added significance as her MKR rivals, Alisha and Deanne, joked that experienced food stylist Jane should be competing on MasterChef instead!

Advertisement

“There’s another competition that has a mystery box. I think you’re supposed to be there, [Jane],” Alisha joked to New Idea.

That’s not Jane’s only famous connection, as she’s also rubbed shoulders with Matt Preston. (Credit: Instagram)

As for Jane’s connection to Colin? The duo are worried it could give her an unfair advantage in the competition.

“I was like, ‘What has this competition turned into? Is there going to be favouritism?’” Deanne exclusively told us.

Advertisement

“We thought that might give her a leg up on the competition,” Alisha added.

With Jane and her husband, Shane, yet to host an Instant Restaurant, it remains to be seen whether her experience will give them a leg up; however, Angus and Simon have hinted that their “arrogance” doesn’t serve them well.