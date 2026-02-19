Lilli Mckay is pregnant! My Kitchen Rules star is expecting her first child

My Kitchen Rules star Lilli Mckay has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Advertisement

Lil, who competed on the 2025 series with her best friend Lauren “Lol” Argyle, confirmed the news in a sweet Instagram post on February 19.

She shared a photograph of her ultrasound scan alongside a blue gender reveal cake, confirming she is set to welcome a baby boy.

Lil looked overjoyed as she smiled alongside her partner, Jack Gilligan, as they marked their new chapter together.

“July can’t come soon enough! We can’t wait to meet our baby boy,” she gushed in a caption.

Advertisement

My Kitchen Rules star Lilli Mckay is expecting her first child with her partner, Jack Gilligan. (Credit: Instagram)

Her best friend, Lol, took to the comments to share her congratulations.

“Too cute, so exciting!!” she penned.

Their co-star, Rielli Portegys, also commented, “Screaming!! Crying!!!! Congratulations guys.”

Advertisement

Lil and Jack have been together for four years, and they moved in together shortly after she filmed MKR.

Jack bought a house with his brother while she was interstate filming the Channel Seven show. So, are they thinking about marriage?

“We’ve been together for nearly four years, and moving in together has been great,” she previously told New Idea.

Advertisement

“But I’m not someone who thinks about marriage, to be honest. Weddings are crazy expensive!”

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Lil.

Lil announced she is expecting a baby boy. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is My Kitchen Rules star Lil?

Lil rose to fame on the 2025 series of MKR alongside her best friend, Lol.

Advertisement

The Queensland duo were the youngest competitors of the series, but made it all the way to the semi-final.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea after their exit, they admitted they had been underestimated by their rivals due to their age.

They particularly had a rivalry with the self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael, but they are all friends now.

“We’re fine with Michael now. The start there was rivalry,” Lil said.

Advertisement

Lil rose to fame on MKR in 2025 alongside her best friend, Lol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We get along with pretty much all the contestants on the show,” Lol added. “We talk to most of them all the time.”

They added that they were hugely grateful for the chance to show off their talents on national television.

“We originally applied just to have a go, and we’ve tried our best the whole way through, and we never claimed to be the most amazing cooks,” Lil said.

Advertisement

“We just tried and practised and got better each time, and we’re your basic home cooks giving it a go, and that’s what My Kitchen Rules is all about.”