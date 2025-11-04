EXCLUSIVE: Mark and Tan break silence over My Kitchen Rules feud rumours

While Mark and Tan whipped up some memorable dishes during their time on My Kitchen Rules, the pair also made an impression on the other contestants.

Drama brewed between the pair, with Mark leading the charge and the other contestants.

After their shock elimination just before the semi-finals, the pair exclusively told New Idea where they stood with their cast mates.

Mark and Tan have revealed where they stand with the other My Kitchen Rules contestants. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We really like Michael a lot, all of the teams we will speak to a lot, but we don’t really speak to Maria and Bailey, though,” Mark said.

During the competition, Mark famously exposed Maria and Bailey for strategic scoring, which they later admitted to doing.

While they clashed on the show, the pair said there were no hard feelings with the cast.

“They’re all good people. You know, when you go into a competition like this, for me, I know when I go into competition, I need my game face on.”

His comment about the self-proclaimed “Meat Master” might be surprising, because they clashed throughout the competition.

When New Idea asked if they thought they’d score an invite to Michael and Rielli’s wedding, Mark joked that he could do magic for the event.

“Hopefully, in the future, he and I can do a cook-off… to see who can cook the best meat,” he said.

Michael and Reilli feuded with Mark when they were competing on the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tan added that “everyone’s cool off camera”.

At the end of the day, it came down to being a competition and also making a popular reality show.

“I think it’s clear that if there wasn’t much going on the table, it would be boring, so, stuff like this is good for TV and at the end of the day, we’re there to play a part to not just cook well, but to entertain as well.”