Casting for My Kitchen Rules 2026 is officially underway!

Want to be the next "Meat Master"?
kate dennett
Think you’ve got what it takes to thrive under the pressure of My Kitchen Rules?

Well, now’s the time to prove it, as applications for the 2026 series have officially opened!

While the 2025 winner is yet to be crowned, Channel Seven is already on the hunt for its next round of wannabe chefs to take on the challenge.

If you’re a talented cook who is prepared for some fierce team rivalries and critiques from judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel, then the show might be right up your street.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the 2026 series.

My Kitchen Rules
Want to become the next “Meat Master”? Apply for My Kitchen Rules 2026! (Credit: Channel Seven)

How do I apply for My Kitchen Rules 2026?

Applications have opened online for the 2026 series of MKR.

Applicants must enter in teams of two and have a preexisting relationship, for example, be friends, relatives or partners.

Both team members must be Australian citizens or permanent residents aged 18 or over, and applications must be accompanied by a photograph.

Channel Seven also encourages applicants to submit a video to give casting directors a better idea of what they’re like as a team.

The video could see each applicant describe the other and say why they want to be on MKR, with creativity “encouraged”.

“Be honest and have fun,” the application adds.

Applicants will only hear back if they are chosen to move to the next stage of the casting process.

My Kitchen Rules
Filming is expected to take place in late 2025 or early 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When will filming for My Kitchen Rules 2026 take place?

It has not been announced when filming will start for MKR 2026, but it is likely that it will take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

2022 winner Monzir Hamdin previously told how contestants are filmed for up to 14 hours per day at each Instant Restaurant.

“I had no idea what I was going into,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I just thought it would be three to four hours of filming a day, and you cook and give it out, and then it’s all done.

“And then I went on there and we were filming for 12 to 14 hours, and then they cut it down to one hour.

“And behind the scenes, everything you see is different; you have to keep repeating yourself. I’d never been in front of the cameras, so seeing it all was very, very different.”

My Kitchen Rules Colin Fassnidge Manu Feildel
Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are expected to return again. (Credit: Channel Seven)
When will My Kitchen Rules 2026 air?

Channel Seven confirmed that MKR would be returning to air at the 2026 Upfronts event on October 21.

They have not yet confirmed when it will air, but it usually arrives on screen near the start of September.

Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

