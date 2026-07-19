“My trust was broken”: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Scarlett details devastating break-up

Scarlett’s Farmer Wants A Wife journey didn’t end in love, and New Idea has spoken to the polo player all about her life after filming.

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The 22-year-old had been hoping to win over Farmer Dylan’s heart on the 2026 series, but he instead walked away with Ally, 23.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Scarlett reveals she has no regrets over her failed relationship with Dylan, and is enjoying watching the show back.

However, it has come with an unexpected layer of sadness for Scarlett, who has gone through a break-up, with a relationship having ended before the Channel Seven show aired.

Since filming wrapped late last year, Scarlett moved on with somebody new, but claims the relationship broke down due to a devastating breach of trust.

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“I actually went through a break-up before the show aired,” she tells us.

Scarlett has revealed details of her devastating post-show break-up. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“My trust had been broken, and it was extremely hard navigating the show while losing that relationship, especially during this time when your whole life is on-air.”

Rather than looking ahead to joining any more dating shows, Scarlett says she is focusing on “getting through” her break-up, describing putting her feelings on the line as “very scary”.

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“Despite how things have ended, whether that’s with Dylan or my most recent relationship, I genuinely wish them both the very best,” she graciously shares.

“Every person leaves you with something, and they share a part of themselves with you. I’m grateful that they felt that they were able to open up to me and share those parts themselves.”

“I’ll always choose gratitude over resentment, no matter how it ended.”

Not one for harbouring any hard feelings, Scarlett is looking back fondly at her FWAW experience, but she wishes she had sympathised with Ally more, particularly when Ally temporarily fled the farm.

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“When I reflect back on it, I completely understand why Ally did what she did by leaving and coming back,” she says.

“We hear throughout the season that Ally has mentioned that she’s been cheated on, and at the time, I’ve never been cheated on, so I had never walked in her shoes before.”

“I think in those moments when I’m watching this back, I should have tried to do a better job of understanding Ally’s perspective, which is something that I beat myself up about because I think I should have really tried to put myself more in Ally’s shoes.”

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Scarlett’s FWAW journey certainly wasn’t smooth sailing, but she sees the humorous side of things while looking back at the “love triangle” between her, Ally, and Dylan on the farm.

“Me and Ally would always joke that me and her would be a couple,” she jokes.

“Unfortunately, Ally and I love men […] I think that would be Dylan’s dream idea, but as Ally mentioned, what I also believe is that love is monogamous.”

Scarlett also went through a devastating TV break-up with Dylan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“And I don’t think I could do a three-way relationship,” she humorously adds.

That isn’t to say that the infamous “triangle” wasn’t difficult for Scarlett to navigate at the time, as she describes the day of final decisions as “really, really hard”.

“I kind of knew that Dylan was not going to choose me when I showed up to the final decision,” she confesses.

“I mentioned this before, but I feel like I have psychic abilities, and I had this feeling that it wasn’t going to be me, unfortunately.”

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Scarlett admits there were warning signs leading up to the final decision, particularly when Dylan made comments about not being able to keep up her lavish lifestyle on the family day.

“When Dylan did say to me, ‘I think you’ve lived this life that I can’t especially give to you,’ that was probably a moment where I felt Dylan didn’t really know who I was,” she shares.

“I’ve been extremely lucky and fortunate to have lived the life that I’ve lived.”

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“I have lived in like four different countries by the time I was 13 years old, and I’m beyond lucky to have experienced that.”

“But in no way do I ever expect a man to uphold that lifestyle for me or give me that lifestyle.”

Scarlett says she was never looking for anyone to buy her “fancy” items, but someone to love her for who she is and “stick around through the tough times”.

She certainly had her own share of tough times on the show and surprised fans when she decided to stay after Dylan kissed Ally at the black-tie dinner.

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So, why didn’t she leave with Keeley?

“One of the reasons why I stayed, and it took a lot in me to stay, is because I loved how Dylan in that moment was being so vulnerable, and to me that’s what I’m after in my future partner,” she explains.

“There is no doubt I could not be with anyone who did not open up about their feelings.”

“It’s just, it’s so hard because when you have feelings for someone, but you also have respect for yourself, you’re torn because it’s like, what do I value more?”

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“Because feelings are such a strong human emotion, it’s so hard to push past that for your own self. It’s definitely the battle of the head and the heart.”

There was a “love triangle” on Dylan’s farm, but he ultimately left with Ally. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The first time she saw Dylan after the black-tie dinner was at the family day, which she describes as “very awkward” even before his remark about her lifestyle, but she was determined to give the experience her all.

Looking back, she feels like Dylan and Ally were always a better match, saying there isn’t any part of her that is looking back, wishing things had worked out with Dylan.

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“Looking back, I definitely think that Ally and Dylan are so, so compatible and they’re very well matched,” she tells us.

“My only worry at the time, when Dylan didn’t choose me, was, ‘Is Ally going to flee again?’ but from my perspective right now, I don’t think Ally would ever do that again.”

“I just think they’re just very well-suited […] The more I watch it, the more I realise that Ally was indeed the choice for Dylan.”

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