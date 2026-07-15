How much is Farmer Wants A Wife star Georgie’s engagement ring really worth?

Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery are engaged, and New Idea can now reveal the juicy details behind the proposal.

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Exactly one year after meeting on Farmer Wants A Wife, Tom popped the question during a romantic picnic at the exact spot where they shared their very first date.

While fans watched the full-circle moment play out on screen, all eyes were on the stunning piece from York Jewellers.

Now, New Idea can reveal all the lavish details behind her gorgeous sparkler, with our jewellery expert revealing its estimated value.

“Georgie’s solitaire engagement ring is made entirely of 18ct yellow gold,” Kosta Theochari, the jeweller behind MDT Design, exclusively tells New Idea.

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Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery got engaged on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026. (Credit: Instagram/Channel Seven)

“It’s a little different to most engagement rings that usually feature a yellow gold band with a platinum or white gold centre setting to keep the diamond looking whiter.”

“Having the piece all in 18ct yellow gold tends to bring in a warmer vintage look to the piece. It features a round white diamond in the range of 1.2 to 1.5 carats in a four-claw setting with a simple half-round yellow gold band, which helps to keep the focus on the featured solitaire diamond.”

“If this piece features a natural diamond, the cost would come in around $23,800. If the diamond is lab-grown, the cost would be around $5,300.”

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Montana Bourke of Carat Cake Jewellery also gave her own independent estimation, putting the ring at $35,000 if it’s a natural diamond, or around $5,000 if it’s a lab-equivalent in a strikingly similar valuation.

New Idea has approached York Jewellers for comment.

The proposal actually took place in January, but was kept under wraps for months, until the scenes finally aired on Monday night.

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“I almost fainted – it was the shock, the elements, all the things!” Georgie told our sister publication, Woman’s Day, of the proposal.

Tom got down on one knee where they had their first date on the dating show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Tom made sure I said yes before he showed me the ring, just to make sure it was genuine.”

Since finding love on the 2025 series of FWAW, Georgie has moved to Tom’s farm in Wagga Wagga to be with him.

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We can’t wait to hear all the wedding details soon!

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