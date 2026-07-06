“It’s so unnatural”: Ally reveals real reason for her shock Farmer Wants A Wife walkout

Farmer Dylan might have only had eyes for Ally on Farmer Wants A Wife, but one decision has thrown everything into doubt.

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Ally, 23, shocked both Dylan, 24, and viewers when she suddenly walked out on Monday, July 6, after Dylan’s date with Keeley.

Becoming upset after he kissed intruder Keeley, Ally packed her bags and left the farm, with Dylan being forced to chase her to resolve things.

With a cliffhanger looming about Ally’s future on the show, she has broken her silence on her bombshell walkout in an exclusive chat with New Idea.

“In reflection now, I don’t think Dylan did anything wrong,” she tells us.

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Ally has broken her silence on her shock walkout on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Dylan was there to find his person, and he needed to follow his own process. But I feel like I was at a point where I was very settled in my feelings for him.”

“So seeing him explore another connection so late made me realise that perhaps he wasn’t at the same place yet.”

“I found that very confronting, and I became scared. So looking back, I can see that fear definitely influenced my decisions.”

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Ally admits that she struggled to “face her emotions head on” during filming and felt it was a moment of “fight or flight”.

“I went in trying my best to be very open because I did genuinely see a future with Dylan, and I had come on there leading with my heart, but also leading with your heart can be very scary, especially when you want to protect yourself from being hurt,” she explains.

“It was just so hard, and definitely past wounds come in. I feel like everybody has their own form of baggage or wounds that they are aware of.”

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“In a situation where it is not monogamous, it can definitely be hard.”

However, for Dylan, he felt like he was being given an “ultimatum” in that moment and struggled to come to terms with her decision to walk away.

“I wasn’t really chuffed,” he tells New Idea.

“I remember when I found out, my initial reaction was, ‘Are you serious?’ I don’t think it was that long before she left that we’d just gone on a date and we really got to connect more, and I was thinking this connection is really strong, and then the next minute, she leaves.”

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Dylan tells New Idea he was angry about her decision to leave. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I don’t have a problem with someone wanting to leave, but I’d prefer if you were to confront me about it, not leave and then get me to chase you to find out if my heart’s in it. I was pretty upset.”

Dylan says he ultimately decided to go after her in a bid to resolve things because of their strong connection up until that point.

“I think it was one of those things where I think we grew together throughout the experience, and it was too strong to let it slip away without really getting to the bottom of it,” he shares.

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His biggest fear was Scarlett and Keeley thinking that he had already made up his mind, insisting he didn’t go after her because he’d already picked her as his final choice.

“In hindsight, I should have probably handled it all better, but yeah, you just kind of follow your emotions and your heart,” he adds.

Ally admits that watching the show back has allowed her to reflect on how she can approach things differently in the future and “improve as a person”.

“Looking back, there is always space for improvement,” she says.

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Ally’s walkout was prompted by Dylan kissing Keeley on a date. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I feel like I’m a human being and I was vulnerable, I was scared, I was impulsive.”

While Dylan couldn’t understand her reasoning behind walking out, Ally clarified that she was just scared of her feelings getting hurt because her “heart was on the line”.

“I say it how it is, and I very much act on how I’m feeling, and I can also be quite impulsive in a sense,” she shares.

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“But I feel like from the 24-hour date until when I decided to leave, I was incredibly vulnerable at that point.”

“It had been a substantial amount of time, and it was terrifying.”

“My feelings were very real, and when I felt that certainty wasn’t being reflected back to me, I became scared.”

Of course, viewers will remember Ally caused a stir when she kissed Dylan on a double date with Lily. So, does she see any similarities between Lily’s exit and her own walkout?

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Ally says watching the show back has helped her learn. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“It’s so unnatural to have somebody that you’re pursuing kissing your friends,” she says.

“But I do think the difference between the kiss with Dylan and me and Lily, whereas the kiss with Keeley, it had nothing to do with Keeley or me comparing myself to Keeley.”

“Keeley’s amazing, and I’m so glad that she joined us on the farm. It was more about where I was emotionally at that point in my journey.”

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While Ally walked away because she wanted to know if Dylan was “worth her time”, it might have ended their connection forever, with a cliffhanger looming about whether Ally will even return to the farm.

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