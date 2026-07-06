The hotel nightmares Travel Guides’ Matt and Brett refuse to repeat in their dream home

When it comes to holidaying, Travel Guides stars Matt and Brett think the hotel experience is just as important as what’s on your itinerary.

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For the married couple, they have had it all – luxury in Tahiti where they’ve watched stingrays through a skylight, and rooms that have horrified them.

One clear example? A hotel that had carpet in the bathroom.

“We had to put our shoes on to go to the toilet, because we didn’t want to walk on the carpet in the bathroom,” Matt shares exclusively with New Idea.

Brett and Matt are well-versed with all different kinds of hotel stays thanks to Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

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Thankfully, they tell us that their accommodation this season was stunning, especially in Indonesia.

“Essentially, it was built on the side of the hill. So, it was very James Bond,” He explains to us, before joking that it was “like the White Lotus without the murder”.

With all these years of travel experience under their belt, they’re taking everything they’ve learned to transform a 100-year-old bungalow they purchased before they signed on with the Channel Nine show.

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It’s been on their agenda for 10 years, but their plans have changed every year. Now, they’re ready to make it their dream home.

While they intend to maintain its facade, the interior will be upgraded.

The couple tells us that so many people have asked them if they’re going to make their home like a hotel. However, that’s the furthest thing from their vision.

Matt and Brett are using their Travel Guides experiences as lessons to renovate their dream home. (Credit: Instagram)

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“It was really good along the way too while we travelled,” Brett shares with New Idea.

“We’ve seen things that we like and what we don’t like. There are so many dodgy bathrooms out there in a hotel where they’ve done a reno, and we go, ‘Okay, we’re not doing that.'”

They explain that they often leave the bathroom light on when they travel, so they can quickly orient themselves if they wake up in the middle of the night and need to remember where they are.

“We’re getting a master switch near the bedhead so that we could just go to bed, turn it off, and everything goes quiet,” Brett continues, as the solution to spending 10 minutes trying to figure out the light switches in hotels.

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Hoping to get everything done before they retire, they shared that they would like it all done in the next 12 months.

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